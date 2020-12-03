news Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Is Chadwick Boseman's Last Position, But It Could Make Oscars History For Another Reason

General News

December 3, 2020
Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

2020 is sort of over, however Netflix nonetheless has a handful of authentic motion pictures to ship to the plenty earlier than the yr is completed, together with Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. That film has earned extra consideration in current months since it would mark the ultimate live-action efficiency from Chadwick Boseman, who handed away in late August from problems associated to colon most cancers. There’s already discuss Boseman incomes a posthumous Oscar nod for his efficiency, however it seems Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom might additionally make Academy Awards historical past in relation to the film’s different star, Viola Davis.

Viola Davis has collected quite a few accolades through the years, which embrace Academy Award nominations for 2008’s Doubt and 2011’s The Assist, and eventually taking dwelling a type of prestigious statuettes for Finest Supporting Actress as Rose Lee Maxon in 2016’s Fences. Ought to Davis earn a fourth Oscar nomination for enjoying Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’s eponymous character, she’s going to change into probably the most nominated Black actress in Oscar historical past, as identified by Gold Derby.

At present, Viola Davis is tied on this entrance with Octavia Spencer, who received her first Oscar for The Assist, and was later nominated for Hidden Figures and The Form of Water. Whoopi Goldberg earned an Academy Award nomination for The Shade Purple and received one a couple of years later for Ghost. Different Black actress who’ve received Oscars through the years embrace Hattie McDaniel, Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson and Lupita Nyong’o.

We’re nonetheless a number of months away from studying who will make up the lineup of nominees on the 93rd Academy Awards, however to this point, each Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman look like they’ll be robust contenders. There’s additionally reportedly been discuss Boseman probably scoring an Oscar nomination for his position as “Stormin’ Norman” Holloway in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, one other film launched on Netflix this yr. If Boseman wins one Oscar, or by some probability even two, he’ll change into the third actor to be posthumously awarded by the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences, along with his predecessors being Peter Finch for Community and Heath Ledger for The Darkish Knight.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom will mark Viola Davis’ solely fictional film for 2020, though she did seem as herself within the documentary Giving Voice, which may even premiere on Netflix later this month. 2020 additionally noticed Davis wrapping up her six-season tenure as Professor Annalise Keating on the ABC collection How one can Get Away with Homicide, which aired its collection finale on Might 14. Davis might be seen subsequent yr reprising the DCEU’s Amanda Waller in The Suicide Squad.

Set in 1927 Chicago, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, primarily based on the same-named play by August Wilson, follows a day within the life with the title singer as clashes together with her supervisor and producer over management of her music throughout a recording session. In the meantime, Levee not solely has an eye fixed for Ma’s girlfriend, however can be eager on leaving his personal stamp on the music business. The solid additionally contains Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Taylor Paige, Susan Brown, Jonny Coyle and Jeremy Shamos. George C. Wolfe directed the film and Ruben Santiago-Hudson penned the screenplay.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom arrives on Netflix December 18. Discover out what else the streaming service is delivering this month with our detailed lineup, or get a bounce on subsequent yr’s theatrical choices with our 2021 launch schedule.


