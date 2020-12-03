news Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Is Chadwick Boseman's Last Position, But It Could Make Oscars History For Another Reason

We’re nonetheless a number of months away from studying who will make up the lineup of nominees on the 93rd Academy Awards, however to this point, each Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman look like they’ll be robust contenders. There’s additionally reportedly been discuss Boseman probably scoring an Oscar nomination for his position as “Stormin’ Norman” Holloway in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, one other film launched on Netflix this yr. If Boseman wins one Oscar, or by some probability even two, he’ll change into the third actor to be posthumously awarded by the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences, along with his predecessors being Peter Finch for Community and Heath Ledger for The Darkish Knight.