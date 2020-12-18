news Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Solid: Where You've Seen Them Before

This week, following its restricted theatrical launch, Netflix unveils their newest awards contender, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, based mostly on the 1982 play of the identical title by August Wilson. Produced by Denzel Washington and starring Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman in his remaining movie look, this streaming-friendly adaptation of the acclaimed stage manufacturing obtained voluminous reward from early evaluations, significantly for its two central performances — although it ought to be famous that this prestigious forged record is full of standout abilities, each established and up-and-coming, and your complete ensemble deserves to be acknowledged.

Should you’re questioning why Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom‘s forged seems so acquainted, we’re right here to assist. That is the place you have seen the actors behind Netflix’s newest Oscar contender.