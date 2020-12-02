news Mad Max Actor Hugh Keays-Byrne Is Dead At 73

(*73*)

When one thinks of the Mad Max franchise, among the many individuals who understandably come first to thoughts are George Miller, who’s directed and co-written all of the Mad Max motion pictures, and Mel Gibson, who starred because the eponymous protagonist in its first three installments. Nevertheless, one actor who occupied a particular place within the franchise’s historical past is Hugh Keays-Byrne because of his twin roles. Sadly, phrase’s are available that Keays-Byrne has handed away on the age of 73.