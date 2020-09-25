news Madonna Biopic Casting: 10 Stars Who Could Play The Lead

Madonna

The remaining choose we’ve got for the Madonna biopic is… Madonna. Sure, the girl herself! Hey, she’s directing, producing and co-writing, would possibly as nicely go all in proper? The Irishman model, de-aging tech if she’d prefer it and simply let her act out her life! This possible received’t occur contemplating the report detailed she is in search of a younger actress, however we hope it does a number of the time. Present Madonna might be this fourth-wall breaking Deadpool-like character who comes out and in all through the film to inform her story in hindsight. We don’t see an artist take the reigns of their very own biopic fairly often (ever?), so why not lean all the way in which into this?