news Mank’s Amanda Seyfried Did One Key Thing Differently Than Her Co-Stars When Prepping For The Netflix Film

Whereas Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane just isn’t completely required viewing earlier than seeing David Fincher’s Mank, there’s no person that will argue that the previous doesn’t improve the latter. Realizing extra than simply the plot synopsis for the 1941 traditional permits for a higher appreciation for all the particulars that Fincher bathes his movie in (each within the story and aesthetically), and also you merely go away the expertise with a greater understanding of what’s being mentioned.
This in thoughts, it’s straightforward to imagine that your complete forged of the Netflix film did a Citizen Kane refresher earlier than the beginning of manufacturing, however one actor who didn’t partake in that specific train and went a distinct path than her co-stars in preparation was Amanda Seyfried – who performs the important thing function of Marion Davis in Mank.
As captured within the video on the prime of this text, I had the great pleasure of interviewing Amanda Seyfried final month through the digital press day for Mank, and my first query linked her half within the film to Dorothy Comingore’s Susan Alexander Kane in Citizen Kane. On condition that Marion Davis was married to William Randolph Hearst, the newspaper magnate who served as nice inspiration for the character Charles Foster Kane, I puzzled if Seyfried used something from Comingore’s efficiency to tell her personal. Because it seems, the reply was “no” because of her not revisiting the Orson Welles movie previous to manufacturing, which was a call impressed by a selected superstition:
I didn’t as a result of I am very afraid of absorbing something that is likely to be unhelpful, particularly whenever you’re embodying anyone that actually existed. In order that was my first alternative.
In Mank, one of many key conflicts that emerges within the story comes from the friendship between Gary Oldman’s Herman Mankiewicz and Amanda Seyfried’s Marion Davis. Through the numerous flashbacks to the Nineteen Thirties, Mank is something however shy with regards to demonstrating the contempt he has for William Randolph Hearst (performed by Charles Dance), however his appreciation for Davis as an individual is totally real.
As alluded to earlier, the issues of their relationship stem from his work on the screenplay that’s ultimately dropped at life as Citizen Kane. Within the Oscar-winning movie, Susan Alexander Kane is an aspiring opera singer whom Charles Foster Kane offers large sources to additional her profession – however the issue is that she just isn’t exceptionally proficient, and the general public notion is that she solely will get alternatives due to her husband. Clearly that is one thing that doesn’t replicate properly on Marion Davis properly in any respect, although Herman Mankiewicz insists that the character isn’t based mostly on her.
Reflecting on the connection between the 2 characters and her discussions with David Fincher within the making of Mank, Amanda Seyfried instructed me that whereas there have been clearly challenges of their friendship, she additionally felt it was in the end sturdy sufficient to surmount suspicion. She defined,
I do imagine that she wasn’t offended by his… I believe she was truly honored to have been portrayed ultimately, to have been the inspiration behind one thing, as a result of she’s sensible sufficient to know that she’s not Susan Alexander and he would not see her like that.
The evolving and great friendship between the 2 characters over the course of Mank is without doubt one of the many the reason why it is without doubt one of the greatest movies of 2020 – and should you haven’t had the possibility to see it on the massive display screen, your alternative to look at it at house is arising very quickly. The Netflix movie will probably be dropping on the streaming service this Friday, December 4, at midnight PST, so prepare to look at, and keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra from my interviews with the film’s forged!
