news Margot Robbie Calls Her Barbie Movie ‘One thing Totally Totally different’ And Now I’m Intrigued

Margot Robbie has significantly been on a roll together with her choose of roles in the previous couple of years. Audiences love her Harley Quinn in fact and her flip as Olympic ice-skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya was unforgettable. As the brand new yr arrives, there’s nonetheless a ton to stay up for from the actress. Following her refreshing tasks (most of which she additionally produces as nicely) one I’m interested by is what her tackle Barbie will likely be. Sure, she’s nonetheless on board to play the plastic icon within the close to future.