news Margot Robbie Calls Her Barbie Movie ‘One thing Totally Totally different’ And Now I’m Intrigued

Depart a Remark
Margot Robbie has significantly been on a roll together with her choose of roles in the previous couple of years. Audiences love her Harley Quinn in fact and her flip as Olympic ice-skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya was unforgettable. As the brand new yr arrives, there’s nonetheless a ton to stay up for from the actress. Following her refreshing tasks (most of which she additionally produces as nicely) one I’m interested by is what her tackle Barbie will likely be. Sure, she’s nonetheless on board to play the plastic icon within the close to future.
What actually has me excited concerning the Barbie film already is the writers Margot Robbie and her manufacturing firm selected to pen the Mattel Movie. Little Girls and Girl Hen filmmaker Greta Gerwig are pairing together with her accomplice Noah Baumbach, the man behind the Oscar-winning Marriage Story, are taking over the toy property with Robbie main the movie. So, what even is that this film? Right here’s how the Birds of Prey star just lately described it:
We just like the issues that really feel just a little left of middle. One thing like Barbie the place the IP, the title itself, individuals instantly have an thought of, ‘Oh, Margot is enjoying Barbie, I do know what that’s,’ however our aim is to be like, ‘No matter you are considering, we will offer you one thing completely totally different — the factor you did not know you wished.’
Alright, I’ll admit it, I’m in. Margot Robbie has actually delivered as of late and the thought of her being behind the scenes with some significantly spectacular filmmakers offering the central voice of the challenge makes for one thrilling package deal. Barbie is only a blonde plastic doll on the floor, however supplied the filmmaking crew has a definite imaginative and prescient it could possibly be one thing nice. Robbie’s producing accomplice Josey McNamara additionally stated this to THR on behalf of their firm LuckyChap Leisure:
And then Barbie, which is sort of our Everest. As Margot stated, you assume what that film is with Margot as Barbie, however Greta and Noah have subverted it, and we will not wait to get into that one.
The trio of producers that additionally contains Robbie’s husband Tom Ackerley most just lately made Promising Younger Lady, which CinemaBlend’s personal Eric Eisenberg has named the most effective film of 2020. They’ve numerous tasks on their plate, together with a film referred to as Maid, however Barbie is seemingly their “Everest.” The Barbie title is clearly an enormous model title for the producers to be adapting and it appears like the enduring doll will likely be getting particular remedy in live-action.
Margot Robbie has been hooked up to enjoying Barbie since late 2018 after the challenge had beforehand been sculpted into totally different types. Initially Amy Schumer was going to tackle the lead as an “imperfect” Barbie who was exiled from Barbieland earlier than she dropped out attributable to “scheduling conflicts” and Anne Hathaway was recast. When Mattel Movies shaped, the outdated Barbie plans had been scrapped so the corporate could possibly be behind its personal challenge.
Margot Robbie wouldn’t disclose the plot for Barbie, however has beforehand stated she goals for it to advertise “curiosity and communication all through a baby’s journey to self-discovery.” We’ll preserve you up to date right here on CinemaBlend with what’s subsequent for Margot Robbie in 2021 and years to come back.
Add Comment