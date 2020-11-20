General News

Margot Robbie Responds To Those Pirates Of The Caribbean Rumors

November 20, 2020
Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey

Disney stored the Pirates of the Caribbean movie collection afloat for practically a decade and a half with Johnny Depp main the cost as Jack Sparrow, however the franchise is now embarking in a brand new path. Earlier this yr, it was reported that Margot Robbie is hooked up to star in and produce a derivative Pirates of the Caribbean film, to not be confused with the sixth entry in the primary movie collection that’s additionally in growth.

As of but, Disney hasn’t formally introduced that this Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff is shifting ahead, and for now, Margot Robbie can be retaining tight-lipped concerning the venture. Right here’s how the actress responded when questioned about her involvement within the Pirates franchise throughout her look on the Blissful Unhappy Confused podcast:

Perhaps. It is early days. I shan’t say no extra… for now.

Nicely, that’s not a denial, however clearly Margot Robbie isn’t able to shed any mild on what we will count on from her Pirates of the Caribbean film. To ensure, this venture is in its earliest levels, with Bumblebee and Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson tackling the script. So it could be some time earlier than Robbie feels snug sharing particular particulars about what this Pirates spinoff will ship to the plenty.

Nonetheless, contemplating Margot Robbie’s star energy, from her time as Harley Quinn within the DC Prolonged Universe to starring in accoladed fare like I, Tonya and As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood, she definitely has what it takes to anchor her personal nook of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. To date, all we learn about this spinoff is that it is going to be a “a completely authentic story with new characters below the Pirates moniker.” In different phrases, whereas it is going to presumably be set in the identical world that Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann and their ilk have been working round i, we in all probability shouldn’t count on any of these acquainted faces to pop up within the Robbie-led film.

So far as the primary Pirates of the Caribbean movie collection is worried, when final we heard, the “reboot” was being tackled by Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and Ted Elliot, the latter of whom wrote all the Pirates films apart from Useless Males Inform No Tales. Whereas it’s wanting like the following important Pirates film can even characteristic a brand new lead, following Johnny Depp stepping down as Gellert Grindelwald within the Improbable Beasts franchise, there’s a petition going round to have him be introduced again as Jack Sparrow.

The way forward for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is at present shrouded in thriller, however clearly Disney desires to maintain this blockbuster saga going. Whether or not it is going to be with each of those films or one will edge the opposite out stays to be seen, although I think Margot Robbie’s involvement will give the spinoff higher odds ought to that be the case. Relaxation assured, as soon as extra concrete data is available in about both of those two films, we right here at CinemaBlend will let .

Within the meantime, Margot Robbie’s different upcoming films embrace Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and The Suicide Squad, each of which will likely be launched subsequent yr. Discover out what different films are on observe to drop in 2021 with our helpful launch schedule.


