news Margot Robbie Responds To Those Pirates Of The Caribbean Rumors

Nonetheless, contemplating Margot Robbie’s star energy, from her time as Harley Quinn within the DC Prolonged Universe to starring in accoladed fare like I, Tonya and As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood, she definitely has what it takes to anchor her personal nook of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. To date, all we learn about this spinoff is that it is going to be a “a completely authentic story with new characters below the Pirates moniker.” In different phrases, whereas it is going to presumably be set in the identical world that Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann and their ilk have been working round i, we in all probability shouldn’t count on any of these acquainted faces to pop up within the Robbie-led film.