news Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd And Star Wars Fans Pay Tribute To Carrie Fisher On The Anniversary Of Her Death

To say the final 4 years have flown by can be an understatement. It looks as if simply yesterday that it was 2016, the 12 months we confronted loads of devastating Hollywood deaths, together with Carrie Fisher’s. When she handed away on December twenty seventh on the age of 60, she left behind numerous family members and followers. From co-stars like Mark Hamill to members of the family like Billie Lourd and tens of millions who by no means even met her, many took to social media right now to recollect her on the anniversary of her demise.