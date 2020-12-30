news Mark Hamill Crosses One Thing Off His Star Wars Bucket List And Fans Can't Get Enough

Sure, sadly, Owen telling Luke he may waste time along with his buddies when his chores have been achieved was one of many final issues he ever mentioned to his nephew. As a result of Luke and C-3PO needed to monitor down the runaway R2-D2, leading to them crossing paths with Obi-Wan Kenobi, they weren’t round when the Empire got here to the Lars homestead in search of the droids. Sadly, that go to ended with Owen and Beru being gunned down by stormtroopers, and along with his final remaining tie to Tatooine ripped away, Luke determined to accompany Obi-Wan and the droids on their journey to Alderaan.