news Mark Hamill Pays Tribute To Star Wars Designer Ron Cobb

The Mos Eisley Cantina within the unique Star Wars: A New Hope has develop into one of the vital iconic areas in all of science fiction cinema. It was a spot the place all kinds of unusual and strange creatures may very well be discovered. lots of these iconic creature designs, which have develop into a part of Star Wars canon and grown into their very own races with histories of their very own, had been created by manufacturing designer Ron Cobb. Cobb would create many extra of essentially the most recognizable pictures within the style. Sadly, we have misplaced this nice artist, as Ron Cobb has handed away on the age of 83, however he is being remembered by those that labored alongside him, like Mark Hamill.