news Marvel Characters: What's Next For Every Major Superhero In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown to excessive proportions over the past 12 years, establishing a litany of heroes unfold throughout a number of collection, and whereas we have had the chance to see all of them cross paths at this level, it could nonetheless be a problem to recollect precisely the place the franchise left every of them. With that in thoughts, now we have constructed this characteristic that can assist you hold observe of the entire most necessary Marvel characters.
Wanting each backwards and forward, right here is the place all the pieces presently stands for the primary 29 heroes within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. – Major Marvel spoilers forward should you aren’t caught up on the entire MCU movies.
Iron Man: When We’ll See Tony Stark Next
Acknowledged as one of many smartest males to ever stay, Tony Stark ushered within the age of heroes with the invention of the Iron Man armor and altered the world ceaselessly.
The place We Noticed Iron Man Final
After greater than a decade ruling because the central star within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tony Stark died throughout the showdown with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame – sacrificing himself through the use of the Infinity Stones to cease the Mad Titan and his military
The place Iron Man Will Seem Next
Iron Man is perhaps lifeless, which can cease him from exhibiting up in tales set after Avengers: Endgame, however prequels provide a sort of loophole, and it is rumored that we are going to see Tony Stark alive once more in Black Widow, which can see its story start within the wake of Captain America: Civil Battle.
Captain America: When We’ll See Steve Rogers Next
Captain America was created because the world’s first superhero, and whereas he spent a long time frozen in ice, humanity won’t ever be capable to totally calculate his contribution to historical past.
The place We Noticed Captain America Final
Captain America survived the battle towards Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, and noticed the aftermath of the conflict as a possibility to retire from the superhero enterprise. After returning the Infinity Stones to their correct locations within the timeline, he selected to return to the Forties and stay out his life with Peggy Carter.
The place Captain America Will Seem Next
From what we are able to inform, Chris Evans’ time within the Marvel Cinematic Universe enjoying Captain America has come to an finish, and there are not any present plans to see the return of the character to the large or small display.
Thor: When We’ll See The God Of Thunder Next
When Thor was born, the expectation was that he could be Odin’s successor as rule because the King Of Asgard, however destiny had different plans for the God of Thunder that not solely took him to Earth to develop into an Avenger, however set him on one other heroic path solely.
The place We Noticed Thor Final
Thor misplaced a hell of lots between the occasions of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity Battle, however the third act of Avengers: Endgame noticed him not solely get his act collectively and redeem himself, but additionally begin forging a brand new path for himself by leaving Asgard in succesful arms and leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy.
The place Thor Will Seem Next
Whereas Iron Man and Captain America solely bought trilogies, Thor would be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe collection to see his collection hit 4 chapters, as he shall be again in motion in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder – a movie that can see him uncover that his former girl love, Jane Foster, has attained his godlike powers.
Hulk: When We’ll See Bruce Banner Next
Half genius scientist, half rage-fueled monster, Hulk has gone on one hell of a journey within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the experience is not completed but.
The place We Noticed Hulk Final
Years and years of inside battle ended for Hulk in Avengers: Endgame, as he was lastly in a position to create peace between each halves of himself and develop into “Professor Hulk.” He survived the battle towards Thanos, although his arm could also be completely broken following his use of the Infinity Stones within the nano gauntlet to resurrect all these killed by Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet snap.
The place Hulk Will Seem Next
At current, it is unknown the place or when Hulk will seem subsequent within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We all know he is nonetheless roaming round, however we do not know whose story he’ll subsequent be part of. That being mentioned, there’s a She-Hulk collection in growth for Disney+, and it has been confirmed that the central hero, Jennifer Walters, shall be portrayed as a cousin of Bruce Banners’.
Black Widow: When We’ll See Natasha Romanoff Next
Black Widow has a darker previous than any Marvel Cinematic Universe character, raised with the only objective of being a killer and a spy, however that simply makes her path as a hero that rather more spectacular.
The place We Noticed Black Widow Final
Like Iron Man, Black Widow noticed her life come to an finish in Avengers: Endgame as she too made a sacrifice for the betterment of humanity – throwing herself off a cliff on the planet Vormir in order that Hawkeye might purchase the Soul Stone.
The place Black Widow Will Seem Next
Additionally like Iron Man, Black Widow nonetheless has the capability to indicate up in prequel tales, and that is precisely what we’ll see her do subsequent. As talked about earlier, the upcoming solo Black Widow film will reveal what occurred to the titular character whereas on the run following the occasions of Captain America: Civil Battle, and the journey will in flip train us extra about her endlessly mysterious previous.
Hawkeye: When We’ll See Clint Barton Next
You won’t suppose {that a} man with a bow and arrow would slot in with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, however Hawkeye has greater than confirmed his price over time, and can see his story proceed.
The place We Noticed Hawkeye Final
Hawkeye had some actually darkish years following the occasions of Avengers: Infinity Battle, as shedding his household remodeled him right into a murderous vigilante, however the occasions of Avengers: Endgame allowed him to purchase again a part of his soul and return to being a drive for good.
The place Hawkeye Will Seem Next
As of proper now it seems like the following time we see Hawkeye could have him being in mentor mode. Disney+ is creating a Hawkeye collection that can characteristic Clint Barton within the lead function and have him coaching the following hero to tackle the mantle a.okay.a. comedian e-book fan-favorite Kate Bishop.
Battle Machine: When We’ll See James “Rhodey” Rhodes Next
A adorned conflict hero earlier than he turned a superhero, Battle Machine’s journey has been a powerful and noble one – as he has at all times adopted a strict ethical code and been in a position to overcome nice hardships.
The place We Noticed Battle Machine Final
After being a key participant within the battle towards Thanos, Battle Machine was final seen struggling nice heartbreak following the passing of his finest pal, Tony Stark.
The place Battle Machine Will Seem Next
All indicators level to James “Rhodey” Rhodes nonetheless being an energetic hero within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however as of proper now it is unclear the place or when the character will subsequent seem.
Scarlet Witch: When We’ll See Wanda Maximoff Next
Scarlet Witch has come a good distance since her introduction in Avengers: Age of Ultron, along with her management over her powers solely turning into higher and higher with every look, and within the close to future we might even see her develop into so highly effective that she turns into a critical hazard to herself.
The place We Noticed Scarlet Witch Final
Scarlet Witch was almost in a position to take down Thanos herself in Avengers: Endgame (the Mad Titan unleashed spaceship fireplace on his personal military simply to attempt to cease her), and ultimately was a large a part of the victory – although she is clearly nonetheless emotionally scarred from the dying of Imaginative and prescient.
The place Scarlet Witch Will Seem Next
Followers will not have to attend lengthy for the return of Scarlet Witch, as her fascinating energy set shall be again on full show in WandaVision – the brand new Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ present that shall be arriving in December 2020.
Imaginative and prescient: When We’ll See The Android Next
Being an android, Imaginative and prescient is in contrast to some other hero within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he’s fairly a surprise.
The place We Noticed Imaginative and prescient Final
Imaginative and prescient was one of many solely essential Marvel Cinematic Universe characters who did not seem for even a body of Avengers: Endgame, and there is a good motive: he was killed in Avengers: Infinity Battle when Thanos ripped the Thoughts Stone out of his head.
The place Imaginative and prescient Will Seem Next
We do not fairly understand how precisely, however Imaginative and prescient shall be again and really quickly, as he’s the co-lead alongside Scarlet Witch in WandaVision. How is he alive? Followers should tune into the Disney+ collection to seek out out.
Falcon: When We’ll See Sam Wilson Next
Sam Wilson’s historical past as Falcon goes again lengthy earlier than his time with the Avengers, having worn his particular winged flight swimsuit whereas serving within the navy, and he has confirmed to be an immensely loyal and gifted asset in motion.
The place We Noticed Falcon Final
The final time we noticed Falcon he was being bestowed with fairly the unimaginable honor. Having determined to retire from superherodom, Captain America made the choice to cross his defend on to one in all his finest pals, which means that Falcon will no longer solely be geared up with superior wings, but additionally some patriotic vibranium.
The place Falcon Will Seem Next
One of many many Disney+ exhibits set to roll out from the Marvel Cinematic Universe within the coming years is The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, which can see the 2 titular heroes attempting to sq. their variations in a post-Captain America world.
Winter Soldier: When We’ll See Bucky Barnes Next
From military sniper to brainwashed murderer to superhero, Bucky Barnes has led fairly the fascinating life, and the longer term solely seems to be getting wilder for him
The place We Noticed Winter Soldier Final
When Captain America made the selection to cross on his mantle to Falcon, it got here with the approval of The Winter Soldier, who watched in approval because the passing of the torch unfolded on the finish of Avengers: Endgame.
The place Winter Soldier Will Seem Next
You in all probability figured this one out: The Winter Soldier shall be reteaming with Falcon within the upcoming The Falcon And The Winter Soldier collection, and the story will discover him dealing with off towards a well-known foe: Captain America: Civil Battle‘s Helmut Zemo.
Spider-Man: When We’ll See Peter Parker Next
Everybody’s favourite wall-crawler is barely simply beginning his journey within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and whereas there’s an entire lot we do not learn about his future, we do know that will probably be loopy thrilling.
The place We Noticed Spider-Man Final
To date Spider-Man is the one character who has had a film launched within the wake of Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling most undoubtedly left him in a precarious place. He’s no longer solely a wished terrorist, however everybody is aware of his secret id
The place Spider-Man Will Seem Next
We do not know what will probably be referred to as, however work on Spider-Man 3 is nicely below approach, and the movie shall be in theaters on the finish of 2021.
Ant-Man: When We’ll See Scott Lang Next
Shrinking, rising, and speaking with ants is likely one of the cooler energy units within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and mixed with the charisma of Paul Rudd he is likely one of the most beloved characters within the franchise.
The place We Noticed Ant-Man Final
If it weren’t for Scott Lang’s unusual expertise within the Quantum Realm, the Avengers might have by no means been in a position to beat Thanos – however he did, they usually did. He is now residing a cheerful life with Hope van Dyne (extra on her in a second) and certainly working to regulate to the truth that he missed 5 years of his daughter rising up.
The place Ant-Man Will Seem Next
Whereas it isn’t but on the discharge schedule, Marvel Studios is actively creating a sequel to Ant-Man And The Wasp, and it is in that movie the place we’ll presumably see the hero’s return.
The Wasp: When We’ll See Hope van Dyne Next
You understand what’s even cooler than shrinking, rising, and speaking with ants? Doing all that plus additionally with the ability to fly and fireplace wrist-mounted stingers at enemies. The Wasp is a badass.
The place We Noticed The Wasp Final
As talked about, we final noticed The Wasp within the aftermath of the battle with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, and it appears her relationship with Scott is actually unfazed on condition that they each did not actually exist throughout the 5 yr time leap.
The place The Wasp Will Seem Next
It is not unattainable that she is going to seem in an earlier movie or present (similar goes for each character on this record, actually), however The Wasp is predicted to subsequent seem within the Ant-Man And The Wasp sequel.
Black Panther: When We’ll See T’Challa Next
R.I.P. Chadwick Boseman. You introduced Black Panther to life like no different actor might, and the extent of the inspiration you supplied won’t ever be calcuable.
The place We Noticed Black Panther Final
Following the battle towards Thanos, which noticed Black Panther as the primary of the resurrected heroes to stride out on to the battlefield, Avengers: Endgame concluded his a part of the story by having him to return to Wakanda to renew his rule as king.
The place Black Panther Will Seem Next
Following the devastating lack of Chadwick Boseman, it isn’t identified what the longer term holds for the character, however the untitled Black Panther sequel remains to be on the schedule for Might 2022.
Shuri: When We’ll See The Wakandan Princess Next
Following the dying of Tony Stark, Shuri is arguably now the neatest individual on the planet, and now that Wakanda has opened itself as much as the world, there is not any telling what sort of affect her brilliance might make.
The place We Noticed Shuri Final
Whereas we did not truly see Shuri flip to mud in Avengers: Infinity Battle, we did see her resurrected proper alongside her brother in Avengers: Endgame, and he or she was again with him in Wakanda by the top of the movie.
The place Shuri Will Seem Next
Nothing has been confirmed but, however it’s anticipated that Shuri’s subsequent live-action look shall be within the Black Panther sequel.
Okoye: When We’ll See The Dora Milaje Captain Next
Any Marvel fan could be challenged to call a extra fiercely loyal hero within the Cinematic Universe.
The place We Noticed Okoye Final
Okoye, working like several correct member of the Dora Milaje, fought side-by-side along with her king within the battle towards Thanos (whereas additionally working as a peacekeeper throughout the 5 years following The Blip.
The place Okoye Will Seem Next
Until she makes a shock cameo in one other venture, Okoye’s subsequent look is predicted to be within the untitled Black Panther 2.
Captain Marvel: When We’ll See Carol Danvers Next
Carol Danvers has made one hell of a splash within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and whereas we have primarily seen what she was as much as within the Nineteen Nineties, we’re endlessly excited to see what she’s as much as within the twenty first century.
The place We Noticed Captain Marvel Final
Captain Marvel’s last second in Avengers: Endgame is at Tony Stark’s funeral, so we do not truly know if she determined to remain on Earth after the battle with Thanos, or if she is heading again to the celebrities.
The place Captain Marvel Will Seem Next
At current, it isn’t solely clear the place Captain Marvel will pop up subsequent – and that is as a result of there are two distinct potentialities. The Captain Marvel sequel and the Disney+ Ms. Marvel collection are each launching in 2022, and never solely is it unknown if Carol Danvers will pop up within the latter, however it’s unclear which can debut first within the calendar yr.
Physician Unusual: When We’ll See Stephen Unusual Next
As a grasp of the mystic arts, Physician Unusual is likely one of the strongest weapons the world has towards the forces of evil – each these from our dimension, and others.
The place We Noticed Physician Unusual Final
Just like the overwhelming majority of Marvel characters, we final noticed Physician Unusual combating towards Thanos’ forces for the destiny of the planet after which attending Tony Stark’s funeral – and it is truthful to imagine that he returned to the Sanctum Sanctorum in New York following the battle.
The place Physician Unusual Will Seem Next
It goes with out saying that we are going to see the return of Physician Unusual in Sam Raimi’s Physician Unusual In The Multiverse Of Insanity (on the calendar for March 2022), however that will not be the following time we meet up with the sorcerer. As an alternative, it has been confirmed that the character will subsequent have a supporting function in Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling‘s creating sequel, which is due out in December 2021.
Wong: When We’ll See The Grasp Of The Mystic Arts Next
Stephen Unusual might have a flair for magic, however his expertise is nothing in comparison with Wong’s and now we have solely begun to see what he can do.
The place We Noticed Wong Final
The final time we noticed Wong was within the aftermath of him combating the great battle within the showdown versus Thanos, and like Stephen Unusual, we are able to assume that he returned to New York Metropolis after the battle.
The place Wong Will Seem Next
Whereas Physician Unusual has been confirmed for the untitled Spider-Man 3, it has not but been confirmed if he shall be joined within the blockbuster by Wong. If that does not occur, anticipate to see him once more with an enormous supporting function in Physician Unusual In The Multiverse Of Insanity.
Valkyrie: When We’ll See The Asgardian King Next
Valkyrie ignored her duties for a very long time, as a substitute selecting to stay as a drunk on the trash planet Sakaar, however now she is able to fulfill her duty to Asgard in methods she certainly by no means imagined.
The place We Noticed Valkyrie Final
As the large header above notes, the final time we noticed Valkyrie was when Thor gave her the proverbial keys to the automobile and anointed her as the brand new king of Asgard (which is now situated in Norway as a substitute of in outer house).
The place Valkyrie Will Seem Next
Assuming once more that she does not have a cameo in one of many many initiatives set to return out between now and 2022, we subsequent anticipate to see her return in Thor: Love And Thunder.
Star-Lord: When We’ll See Peter Quill Next
The wannabe space-trotting badass has been via some critical drama lately, however he is able to proceed cementing his intergalactic legacy.
The place We Noticed Star-Lord Final
As famous earlier, Thor took off with the Guardians of the Galaxy on the finish of Avengers: Endgame, however the one one that wasn’t tremendous onboard with the thought was Peter Quill, who radiates excessive jealously when across the God of Thunder.
The place Star-Lord Will Seem Next
Given the passenger he has on board, it is doable that Star-Lord’s subsequent look shall be in Thor: Love And Thunder, but when not we are able to anticipate his return within the unscheduled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Gamora: When We’ll See The Deadliest Girl In The Galaxy Next
The Gamora within the Marvel Cinematic Universe now is just not the identical character we bought to know in Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, however that ought to make her journey forward that rather more compelling.
The place We Noticed Gamora Final
Whereas a lot of the Guardians of the Galaxy reunited on the finish of the battle with Thanos, Gamora – not likely realizing any of them – made the selection to depart and go off to do her personal factor.
The place Gamora Will Seem Next
There may be a whole lot of hypothesis that the seek for Gamora shall be a notable plot level in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which can also be the place we anticipate to subsequent see the character.
Drax: When We’ll See The Vengeful Alien Next
What does the longer term maintain for Drax now that these he want vengeance towards are lifeless? We’re excited to seek out out!
The place We Noticed Drax Final
Although his spouse and daughter are lifeless, Drax has discovered a brand new household with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and we final noticed him with the group whereas they departed Earth with Thor in Avengers: Endgame.
The place Drax Will Seem Next
The most secure cash is wager on Drax subsequent exhibiting up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, however, as famous, we’re not taking the potential for a Thor: Love and Thunder cameo off the desk.
Rocket: When We’ll See Raccoon-Like Hero Next
Rocket was left in a scary place together with his adopted household all dying in Avengers: Infinity Battle, however he has grown rather a lot within the years since, and has great potential going into the longer term.
The place We Noticed Rocket Final
Because of the reversal of Thanos’ snap, Rocket was reunited with the Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Endgame, and was with them on the very finish of the film as nicely (minus Gamora, clearly).
The place Rocket Will Seem Next
Count on Rocket to pop up subsequent in Spider-Man 3, Black Widow, the She-Hulk collection… simply kidding. It will likely be both Thor: Love and Thunder or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Groot: When We’ll See The Sentient Tree Next
Groot is much and away the youngest established hero within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however he is actually made each second of his life rely.
The place We Noticed Groot Final
We final left Groot as a youngster nonetheless placing up together with his compatriots within the Guardians of the Galaxy, taking off from Earth for all styles of outer house adventures.
The place Groot Will Seem Next
The reply to this query is Thor: Love And Thunder or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, however greater than something we’re simply curious what the following stage of his evolution goes to be like.
Nebula: When We’ll See The Cyborg Killer Next
After years of being one of many unhealthy guys, Nebula is certainly combating on the facet of fine lately, and her future is shiny now that it is Thanos-less.
The place We Noticed Nebula Final
Moderately than going off with the “new” Gamora, Nebula caught round with the Guardians of the Galaxy for Tony Stark’s funeral – which is smart when you think about how they bonded within the opening of Avengers: Endgame.
The place Nebula Will Seem Next
Once more, if the Guardians have no sort of function in Thor: Love And Thunder, Nebula’s subsequent look will probably be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Mantis: When We’ll See The Alien Empath Next
Contemplating how introverted she was when first launched in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Mantis has develop into an intense warrior, and her journey remains to be solely simply starting.
The place We Noticed Mantis Final
After being on the frontline cost towards Thanos’ military, she joined the opposite Guardians at Iron Man’s funeral earlier than departing Earth from Norway with Thor on-board.
The place Mantis Will Seem Next
Once more: if it isn’t Thor: Love And Thunder, Mantis will subsequent be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Nick Fury: When We’ll See The Man Of Thriller Next
The former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. caught to the shadows within the wake of the occasions of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age Of Ultron, however it seems like he could have an enormous function in an entire new realm within the coming years.
The place We Noticed Nick Fury Final
Whereas audiences thought they had been watching Nick Fury group up with Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling, the reality revealed in a post-credits scene is that the actual Fury had the Skrull Talos function in his place whereas he’s busy coping with enterprise in outerspace.
The place Nick Fury Will Seem Next
As of proper now it has not been confirmed when Nick Fury will subsequent seem, however we actually hope will probably be sooner moderately than later.
As at all times, remember to keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for the entire newest information and updates about your favourite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters.
