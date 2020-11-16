news Marvel Exec Gives Thoughts About Possibly Resurrecting Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark

Go away a Remark
By now, most individuals know Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark met his finish in Avengers: Endgame, and what an finish it was. After kickstarting all the MCU with Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. obtained the send-off he deserved. With that mentioned, some have puzzled if he would possibly make a return and, now, a Marvel Studios bigwig has given some ideas on the potential for resurrecting him.
No fan likes to see their favourite character die. Once they do, we too typically want the writers would provide you with a intelligent solution to convey them again by some means. On this case, it might imply bringing again Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. Sadly, Marvel Studios’ Victoria Alonso lately advised Clarín that it’s unlikely at this level:
Tony Stark is lifeless. And that is our story. Resurrection I have no idea, I have no idea how we’d do it. It appears to me that the story of Tony Stark is advised by us. Therefore, he has left his inheritance, who he’s for instance in Spiderman, as a result of Peter Parker has been a false son, so that you see numerous what Tony Stark would have been in Peter Parker. And it appears to me that you simply see that always in how one particular person influences the opposite. However no, for the time being we have no plans.
Properly, that’s pretty reduce and dry. It doesn’t appear like there are any massive plans to convey Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark again into the MCU. As a lot as I might like to have him again, it is likely to be for the most effective, as letting him relaxation in peace would honor the impactful ending the Russo Brothers supplied for him in Avengers: Endgame.
Since Endgame, many have been hoping to see Downey return to the franchise in some capability. This time final 12 months, followers obtained their hopes up, because it appeared that he can be returning in one other capability. On the time, Jeff Goldblum, whereas speaking about his work because the Grandmaster on the upcoming animated sequence What If…?, appeared to verify that Robert Downey Jr. would reprise his function for the present. This, nonetheless, was later shot down, with trades saying that Goldblum misspoke.
In the event that they ever needed to convey Robert Downey Jr. again to play Iron Man, they might probably have to drag off some multiverse or time-travel jiu-jitsu. The multiverse facet is already within the works with Physician Unusual and the Multiverse of Insanity. However it doesn’t sound like they’re going to make use of that simply but to convey Robert Downey Jr. again.
Once more, I believe it makes extra sense to let Robert Downey Jr. transfer on together with his profession and finish his stint as Tony Stark on a excessive notice, just like what Hugh Jackman did with Logan. I wager we’ll get a brand new model of Iron Man a while sooner or later, however when that occurs is anybody’s guess.
