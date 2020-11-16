news Marvel Exec Gives Thoughts About Possibly Resurrecting Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark

Tony Stark is lifeless. And that is our story. Resurrection I have no idea, I have no idea how we’d do it. It appears to me that the story of Tony Stark is advised by us. Therefore, he has left his inheritance, who he’s for instance in Spiderman, as a result of Peter Parker has been a false son, so that you see numerous what Tony Stark would have been in Peter Parker. And it appears to me that you simply see that always in how one particular person influences the opposite. However no, for the time being we have no plans.