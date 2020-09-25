news Marvel Made History In 2020, But Not The Best Kind Of History

The final time this occurred was in 2009, as a result of though the MCU got here out robust in 2008 (a yr earlier than Disney bought Marvel) with Iron Man and The Unbelievable Hulk, Iron Man 2 didn’t comply with till 2010. That’s to not say that 2009 didn’t embrace any comedian e-book motion pictures, as together with The Darkish Knight being rereleased initially of the yr, Watchmen and X-Males Origins: Wolverine got here out in March and Could, respectively. And again then, ready a pair years for the subsequent MCU film didn’t really feel as uncommon because it does now on condition that the franchise was nonetheless in its infancy.