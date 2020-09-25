news Marvel Made History In 2020, But Not The Best Kind Of History

Depart a Remark
2019 marked the most important yr but for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Captain Marvel launched Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers to the lots and pulled in over $1 billion within the course of, Avengers: Endgame concluded the Infinity Saga and went on to turn into the highest-grossing film of all time with its almost $2.8 billion haul, and Peter Parker’s conflict with Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Residence additionally crossed the $1 billion threshold. 2020 was anticipated to be a momentous yr too by launching the franchise’s Section 4, however that’s not taking place. Consequently, the MCU has now made some unlucky historical past, as 2020 marks solely the second yr within the franchise’s existence {that a} film isn’t popping out.
Let’s wind the clock again a bit. At the beginning of 2020, Marvel Studios had large issues deliberate. Not solely was the corporate gearing as much as launch some MCU-set TV exhibits on Disney+ (extra on that later), however Black Widow and Eternals have been alleged to kick off Section 4, the previous following Natasha Romanoff between Captain America: Civil Battle and Avengers: Infinity Battle, and the latter bringing the superpowered eponymous beings out of hiding to battle the Deviants. Black Widow was supposed to return out on Could 1, and Eternals would have adopted on November 6.
Then in March, the present well being disaster unfolded, leading to film theaters closing down and productions having to hit the pause button. Consequently, Black Widow was shifted the November 6 launch date, and Eternals was moved to February 12, 2021. So there was nonetheless a state of affairs the place Black Widow may have held issues down on the movie entrance in 2020, however that’s not the case.
As a part of Disney’s newest spherical of launch date modifications, Black Widow is now scheduled for Could 7, 2021, and Eternals will come out on November 5, 2021, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings bridging the hole with its new July 9, 2021 launch date. There’s no assure these motion pictures will keep in these slots completely given how unpredictable issues are, however so far as 2020 is worried, the proverbial e-book is shut on the MCU film entrance.
The final time this occurred was in 2009, as a result of though the MCU got here out robust in 2008 (a yr earlier than Disney bought Marvel) with Iron Man and The Unbelievable Hulk, Iron Man 2 didn’t comply with till 2010. That’s to not say that 2009 didn’t embrace any comedian e-book motion pictures, as together with The Darkish Knight being rereleased initially of the yr, Watchmen and X-Males Origins: Wolverine got here out in March and Could, respectively. And again then, ready a pair years for the subsequent MCU film didn’t really feel as uncommon because it does now on condition that the franchise was nonetheless in its infancy.
Of course, the MCU has come a good distance since 2009, each in field workplace efficiency and recognition. So not having an MCU film popping out in 2020 undoubtedly hits tougher. Assuming Black Widow sticks to its Could 7, 2021 launch date, meaning there shall be a 22-month hole between when it comes out and when Spider-Man: Far From Residence performed in theaters. Ready a pair years for the subsequent installment of a movie franchise is normally the norm, however for the MCU, it’s turn into bizarre to not even get one film a yr, not to mention a number of.
Then again, maybe it is a good factor in the long term. As my fellow CinemaBlend author Eric Eisenberg identified, the Infinity Saga wrapping up was a historic event, and having this extra-long hole between motion pictures permits followers to not solely higher admire that 11-year period, but additionally create a much bigger urge for food for MCU motion pictures. Sitting right down to see Black Widow subsequent Could will really feel much more particular than if it had come out 10 months after Spider-Man: Far From Residence.
It’s additionally price mentioning that simply because there received’t be any MCU motion pictures this yr doesn’t imply we’ll be devoid of MCU content material altogether. Whereas Falcon and the Winter Soldier missed its unique August premiere on Disney+ resulting from filming being interrupted and can as a substitute come out subsequent yr, WandaVision is anticipated to return out earlier than 2020 is over, a lot sooner than anticipated. Plus, WandaVision is anticipated to tie into Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity, which can embrace Scarlet Witch, making this present sound prefer it’ll be an particularly integral story to the MCU.
So 2020 will go with out an MCU film identical to in 2009, however at the very least there’ll nonetheless be one thing to broaden the mythos earlier than the yr is over. Nonetheless, it’s disappointing that Black Widow and Eternals received’t play this yr as initially deliberate. Hopefully for so long as the MCU retains going, we received’t go one other yr with out at the very least one film popping out, however who is aware of what the longer term will deliver?
As issues stand now although, we’ll be getting loads of MCU motion pictures in 2021. Together with the aforementioned Black Widow, Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Spider-Man: Far From Residence sequel can also be scheduled for December 17, 2021. Once more although, we stay in unusual occasions, so it’s totally attainable that the third MCU-set Spider-Man film will must be delayed to 2022, leading to Thor: Love and Thunder and Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity being pushed again in that yr.
Nonetheless, if all these motion pictures keep of their present spots, then 2021 will mark the primary time that the MCU releases 4 motion pictures in a single yr. May you think about one thing like that occuring within the early Section 1 days? And with the Disney+ exhibits delving into new corners with each established characters and new gamers like She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, there’s nonetheless so much to sit up for within the MCU. We’ll simply have to attend a bit of longer to leap again into the cinematic aspect of issues.
