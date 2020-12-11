news Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Has Taken A Massive Step Forward

Lastly, in case you’ll indulge me in some hypothesis, again when Marvel Studios and Sony labored out a brand new association for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, it was introduced that along with Spider-Man 3, this model of the Wall-Crawler would seem in a separate Marvel Studios film. So regardless that it’s unlikely Jon Watts will direct a fourth Spider-Man film, maybe the truth that he’s directing the Fantastic Four reboot signifies that Spidey might present up in that function. In any case, Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four are carefully linked within the comics, and the previous might simply be used as an anchor of types to assist audiences turn out to be acquainted/reacquainted with the latter.