news Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Has Taken A Massive Step Forward

December 11, 2020
Ever since Disney acquired twentieth Century Fox, it’s been anticipated that the Fantastic Four could be added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed as a lot on the 2019 San Diego Comedian-Con, and immediately brings are greatest replace but on the mission, because the Fantastic Four reboot has secured a director.

Already acquainted with the MCU by way of his work on Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Residence and the upcoming Spider-Man 3, Jon Watts has been tapped to direct the following Fantastic Four film. Kevin Feige introduced this hiring through the Disney investor name, and this temporary tease was shared:

That is the second time that filmmakers already established with the MCU has jumped over to direct a distinct movie sequence throughout the gigantic franchise. Joe and Anthony Russo first tackled Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil Struggle, after which they helmed Avengers: Infinity Struggle and Avengers: Endgame. Given how Thor is the primary solo superhero within the MCU to have a movie sequence stretching previous the traditional trilogy, it’s fully attainable the identical might occur with Spider-Man. Nonetheless, provided that Jon Watts is now busy with the Fantastic Four, it seems to be like a distinct director must information the Net-Slinger on this hypothetical state of affairs.

Ignoring their unreleased film from 1994, the Fantastic Four have been hanging out within the cinematic realm since 2005. The unique duology of films centered on Marvel’s First Household starred Ioan Gruffud as Mr. Fantastic, Jessica Elba as Invisible Girl, Michael Chiklis as The Factor and Chris Evans as The Human Torch. Then in 2015, the franchise was rebooted, with Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell and Michael B. Jordan bringing the heroic quartet to life. Nonetheless, following that film’s crucial and industrial failure, plans for a sequel have been scrapped.

Which brings us to now, the place, identical to the X-Males, the Fantastic Four are primed to turn out to be main gamers within the MCU. Alas, we nonetheless don’t know but how Marvel Studios’ depiction of the characters will differ from their predecessors… exterior of their conventional power-sets, in fact. It additionally stays to be seen who the staff will battle, whether or not it’s the acquainted Physician Doom or a villain we haven’t seen tailored for movie but, like Mole Man or Diablo.

Lastly, in case you’ll indulge me in some hypothesis, again when Marvel Studios and Sony labored out a brand new association for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, it was introduced that along with Spider-Man 3, this model of the Wall-Crawler would seem in a separate Marvel Studios film. So regardless that it’s unlikely Jon Watts will direct a fourth Spider-Man film, maybe the truth that he’s directing the Fantastic Four reboot signifies that Spidey might present up in that function. In any case, Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four are carefully linked within the comics, and the previous might simply be used as an anchor of types to assist audiences turn out to be acquainted/reacquainted with the latter.

Hold checking again with CinemaBlend for extra updates on the Fantastic Four reboot’s progress. For now, look by way of our Marvel motion pictures information to study what else this superhero franchise has arising.


