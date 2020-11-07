news Matrix 4 Star Recalls Getting To Watch Keanu Reeves Deliver Lines As Neo For The First Time

The hype for the upcoming fourth installment of The Matrix sequence is actual. Followers have waited for years to get an opportunity to revisit Lilly and Lana Wachowski’s iconic world — and that features among the actors who’ve snagged roles in The Matrix 4. Jessica Henwick, who will co-star with Keanu Reeves in an as-yet undisclosed function, obtained a first-hand have a look at the actor reprising his function as Neo. And she or he admits that seeing him recite traces in character was an unforgettable second.