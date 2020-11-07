news Matrix 4 Star Recalls Getting To Watch Keanu Reeves Deliver Lines As Neo For The First Time

General News

November 7, 2020
The hype for the upcoming fourth installment of The Matrix sequence is actual. Followers have waited for years to get an opportunity to revisit Lilly and Lana Wachowski’s iconic world — and that features among the actors who’ve snagged roles in The Matrix 4. Jessica Henwick, who will co-star with Keanu Reeves in an as-yet undisclosed function, obtained a first-hand have a look at the actor reprising his function as Neo. And she or he admits that seeing him recite traces in character was an unforgettable second.

Jessica Henwick isn’t any stranger to very large franchises. She’s had roles in Star Wars and Recreation of Thrones, in spite of everything. Nevertheless, after snagging a task within the highly-anticipated Matrix 4, she revealed to NME that the expertise of seeing Keanu Reeves as Neo was particularly surreal:

It’s trippy, I grew up watching these movies. The first time Keanu spoke in character and mentioned Neo’s traces, Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I shared a appear to be, ‘Oh my god, it’s taking place!’

The Matrix 4 newcomers’ enthusiasm is totally comprehensible. The final movie within the authentic Matrix trilogy, The Matrix Revolutions, hit theaters in 2003, so it’s been practically twenty years since we final obtained our fill of Neo, Trinity and the remainder of the franchise’s unforgettable characters. The indisputable fact that Jessica Henwick was one of many first individuals who obtained to see Keanu again in motion will need to have been an enormous thrill.

After all, we nonetheless have little or no concept what to anticipate once we all get to see what the Matrix 4 group has put collectively. Whereas we’ve gotten updates in regards to the forged and crew — together with who’s and isn’t returning — and we’ve seen some glimpses of the movie in manufacturing, they’re preserving issues locked down fairly nicely so far as what the movie’s plot will entail.

We do know that Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II aren’t the one new additions to the Matrix household. Neil Patrick Harris, Hamilton’s Jonathan Groff, Sense8’s Toby Onwumere and a slew of different actors will probably be on display screen in The Matrix 4, although we don’t have many particulars as to who they’ll be enjoying or how they’ll match into the sequence.

We additionally know that Jessica Henwick’s enthusiasm over all issues Keanu Reeves doesn’t finish with the Matrix sequence. The actress has been vocal about becoming a member of the John Wick sequence in a spin-off. If that had been the case, she’d have the distinctive honor of witnessing Keanu Reeves deliver two of his iconic characters to life.

Whereas we nonetheless have a methods to go earlier than we’ll get to see the way it all comes collectively, Warner Bros. has really moved The Matrix 4’s launch date up, bucking the pattern of premiere delays that has plagued Hollywood since COVID-19. The film is now scheduled to hit theaters on December 22, 2021.


