news Matthew McConaughey Finally Becomes Hulk In Marvel Fan Art

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We could earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has turn into a behemoth within the leisure world, but it surely had comparatively humble roots. A handful of blockbusters populated Part One, together with The Unbelievable Hulk. The massive inexperienced man’s time within the MCU is notable since actor Edward Norton ultimately departed and was changed by Mark Ruffalo in The Avengers. But it surely seems that one other actor was initially vying for the position: the all the time pleasant Matthew McConaughey.