General News

news Matthew McConaughey On Why He Chose Not To Discuss His Sexual Assault Experiences In His New Book

November 8, 2020
5 Min Read

Feedback

Depart a Remark

information

Matthew McConaughey On Why He Chose Not To Discuss His Sexual Assault Experiences In His New Book

Matthew McConaughey in Serenity

After 30 years within the enterprise of Hollywood, Oscar-winning actor and “alright, alright, alright” icon Matthew McConaughey determined to pen his personal memoir known as Greenlights. The brand new guide has the actor getting candid about his life experiences and path to fame. A number of the most putting particulars he lays out in the beginning of Greenlights are two counts of sexual assault he allegedly confronted as a younger man.

In the opening of the guide, McConaughey lists the “few scars” he’s earned over time. It’s there the place he states that on the age of 15 he was blackmailed into having intercourse for the primary time and molested by a person whereas knocked out unconscious behind a van when he was 18. These should not matters the actor returns to in depth later within the guide. Right here’s why in his phrases:

Finally, there’s nothing that I really feel is constructive in regards to the particulars. I really feel like these particulars, except I had a very good constructive means that I noticed it that may very well be relatable to different folks, I felt like these particulars may have simply been grabbed and reported for voyeurism. They may’ve been the factor that each single present was going to go ‘Learn in regards to the particulars of when Matthew was molested,’ or ‘Examine when he received blackmailed,’ and that’s the mistaken headline. As a result of I additionally write within the guide I’ve by no means felt like a sufferer…sure was I victimized in these two conditions? Positive. However that doesn’t imply that I’ve carried on by my life the sensation of ‘oh I used to be victimized,’ or ‘oh I used to be a sufferer,’ or that these two unlucky occasions have turned me into the person that I’m or are even an excuse.

When talking on The Tamron Corridor Present, the actor defined why he selected to not go additional to explain his nonconsensual sexual encounters in Greenlights. Above all else, he thought it might be exploited within the press as a dramatized occasion for followers to exit and lookup. The actor stated he by no means felt like a sufferer following the incidents and didn’t need to be handled as such if he had dealt with the topic in one other means in his new guide. McConaughey expanded on the sexual assaults with these phrases:

These two occasions occurred to me at 15 and 18. If they’d’ve occurred to me youthful…possibly I might’ve been extra confused. However after they occurred to me, it was very clear to me, that they had been mistaken, that they weren’t perfect, that they weren’t the way it’s imagined to be. So I feel having that readability implies that it’s in all probability why it didn’t follow me and confuse me in a while or left me having a non-realistic view of the best way the world is meant to work.

Nonetheless, Matthew McConaughey selecting to talk out about coping with a standard crime himself is helpful and constructive. It’s a dialog that girls (one in 5 ladies within the U.S. have been raped at a while of their lives in accordance with the NSVRC) have began to really feel extra comfy talking about lately, akin to with the MeToo Motion round Hollywood. It’s additionally a difficulty that occurs amongst males rather more than we understand, and the Dallas Patrons Membership actor may empower extra folks to speak in regards to the difficulty simply by merely stating it as he did in his guide.

Drawing the road between speaking about sexual assault and rape in media has been a contenious one over time. There’s definitely a distinction between exposing one to the hazards and trauma that comes with these acts and exploiting them for shock leisure or maybe triggering those that have skilled related circumstances. Netflix’s 13 Causes Why was a major instance of this explicit difficulty.

Matthew McConaughey’s Greenlights and his promotion of the guide with press have allowed the actor to open up about different necessary occasions in his life akin to his brush with Marvel when it got here to probably taking part in the Hulk, his coping with the demise of his father and why he determined to maneuver away from romantic comedies. Greenlights is on the market to learn or hearken to now.


Up Subsequent

Matthew McConaughey Lastly Turns into Hulk In Marvel Fan Artwork

Extra From This Writer
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud
      Sarah El-Mahmoud

      View Profile

      YA style tribute. Horror Might Queen. Phrase webslinger. All her writing needs to be learn in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.


Chris Brown Is Being Sued Over Sexual Assault Case In His House


pop


2y


Chris Brown Is Being Sued Over Sexual Assault Case In His Home


Will Ashton



Clarence Creator Skyler Page Fired From Cartoon Network Amid Sexual Assault Allegations


tv


6y


Clarence Creator Skyler Web page Fired From Cartoon Community Amid Sexual Assault Allegations


Nick Venable



Cissy Houston Writing A Memoir About Whitney


pop


8y


Cissy Houston Writing A Memoir About Whitney


Mack Rawden

Trending Motion pictures


Godmothered


Dec 4, 2020


Godmothered


Score TBD



The Devil All The Time


Sep 16, 2020


The Satan All The Time


6



The Tax Collector


Aug 7, 2020


The Tax Collector


6



The Kissing Booth 2


Jul 24, 2020


The Kissing Sales space 2


Score TBD



Monster Hunter


Dec 30, 2020


Monster Hunter


Score TBD


Donald Glover Hyped Atlanta’s New Seasons, And Now I’m Too Excited


TBD


Donald Glover Hyped Atlanta’s New Seasons, And Now I’m Too Excited


Score TBD



Could The Blacklist's Red Be Killed Off In Season 8?


TBD


May The Blacklist’s Purple Be Killed Off In Season 8?


Score TBD



Jurassic World: Dominion Has Wrapped, And Colin Trevorrow Shared A Sweet Photo To Celebrate


TBD


Jurassic World: Dominion Has Wrapped, And Colin Trevorrow Shared A Candy Photograph To Have fun


Score TBD



8 Things About Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Trilogy That Didn't Make Sense


TBD


8 Issues About Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy That Did not Make Sense


Score TBD



20 Sean Connery Movies You Can Watch On Streaming Right Now


TBD


20 Sean Connery Motion pictures You Can Watch On Streaming Proper Now


Score TBD

View Extra

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.