news Mean Girls And 7 Other School Movies Teachers Can Relate To On Some Level

Imply Girls (2004)

This Lindsay Lohan film—which additionally stars Rachel McAdams, in addition to SNL royalty, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, and Tim Meadows—is about highschool cliques and the detrimental affect they’ve on youngsters, and largely women. In quite a lot of methods, it’s like a funnier, much less darkish model of Heathers. With Mathletes!

Moreover seeing all of the cattiness and male posturing within the hallways of my very own college, what I actually love on this film is when the scholars see Tina Fey’s trainer character, Ms. Norbury, outdoors of faculty, and so they’re type of confused. Lots of my very own college students are often blown away once they discover out that I’ve a life outdoors of faculty. So, yeah. Imply Girls is fairly correct in exhibiting that lecturers are actual individuals with precise lives. Who knew?