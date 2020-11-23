news Mel Gibson's Fatman And 6 Other Unconventional Santa Claus Movies

While you conjure up a picture of Jolly Outdated Saint Nick inside your (egg)noggin, you in all probability do not think about a bearded, snarling Mel Gibson wielding a gun with bloodlust in his eyes. But, that is precisely what we see in Fatman, the brand new seasonal action-thriller-dark comedy that hit VOD this previous Tuesday. Whereas the film did not heat the hearts of many critics nationwide, this unconventional Santa Claus flick does give audiences a recent have a look at the acquainted Father Christmas. Although it is actually not the primary time that we have gotten an unique depiction of Outdated Man Christmas on the silver (or small) display.

Whether or not it is Silent Evening, Lethal Evening or Dangerous Santa, we have seen our fair proportion of modifications made to Santa Claus’s acquainted lore or family-friendly picture. Whereas not each change was made for the higher, every one among these untraditional Christmas movies is intriguing in its personal proper. And they stand out, too — even (or particularly) in a season with no scarcity of cinematic picks. When you’re searching for one thing that is extra naughty this vacation season, take a look at these out-of-the-ordinary Santa Claus films.