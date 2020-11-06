news Mel Gibson’s Fatman Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying

As we’ve handed the Halloween season, and are head lengthy into the maw that’s the 2020 election, we’re getting nearer to the Christmas season. Probably the most anticipated films of this 12 months’s yuletide is Fatman, the action-comedy that sees Mel Gibson enjoying Santa himself. Solely, as a substitute of enjoying a pleasant, Kurt Russell embodiment of the vacation icon, Gibson’s Santa Claus is aware of his means round a gun and is being hunted by a vicious skilled killer. So yeah, we’ve been ready to listen to how critics would react to Fatman, and in the present day we’re able to open our presents and see what the primary evaluations are saying!