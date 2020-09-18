news Melissa McCarthy Being Sued For $10 Million Over Movie That Only Did OK In Theaters

Lawsuits are nothing new in Hollywood, particularly on the subject of suing over concepts. It’s miles from unusual to see fits filed by individuals who declare to have written a screenplay or had an concept that was considerably just like motion pictures that find yourself being made. Nonetheless, more often than not, these motion pictures being sued are large blockbuster hits. Now, nonetheless, we’re seeing a lawsuit in opposition to a possible already forgotten current Melissa McCarthy comedy known as Lifetime of the Celebration. The film definitely was no smash hit, however now the film is being sued for $10 million.