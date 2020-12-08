news Metal Gear Solid: See What Oscar Isaac Might Look Like As Solid Snake

As if Oscar Isaac didn’t have sufficient franchise cred on his resume by means of his work on the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, X-Males: Apocalypse, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Dune, he’s protecting issues rolling on that entrance with the Metallic Gear Solid film. It was introduced final week that Isaac will play Solid Snake, the principle protagonist of the Metallic Gear online game collection, with the actor having beforehand expressed curiosity in taking up the position. Very similar to with Rosario Dawson enjoying Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian, that is a kind of uncommon cases of a fan solid really being willed into existence.