news MGM Reportedly Wanted Even More Money To Take James Bond's No Time To Die To Streaming Than We Thought

Whereas MGM has the home stake, and Common has the worldwide stake in No Time To Die’s distribution image, it’s in the end EON Productions that owns the rights to the James Bond franchise. As the most recent film within the storied saga of 007 has been pushed to April 2021, with an estimated $1 million price ticket on every month the movie doesn’t launch into theaters, there’s some huge cash at stake relating to shelving this Bond journey. However with Spectre making $880.7 million internationally, and Skyfall earlier than it crossing the $1 billion mark, this can be a recreation of excessive stakes poker that’s going to wish the fitting participant to win all of it. And the longer the wait, the upper the buy-in can be.