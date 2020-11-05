General News

news Michael Bay's Pandemic Film: Is It Too Quickly?

November 5, 2020
7 Min Read

Feedback

Depart a Remark

options

Michael Bay’s Pandemic Film: Is It Too Quickly?

Sofia Carson in Songbird pandemic movie

There’s nothing like a very nice catastrophe film. It takes us out of our on a regular basis lives and permits filmmakers to both make clear a attainable or precise state of affairs, a la The Day After Tomorrow or Titanic, or just have enjoyable exploring a ridiculous idea, like Sharknado or Mars Assault. Within the yr of 2020, when the world regularly provides off main “catastrophe film” vibes, positive it’d be simple in principle to make the most of the empty metropolis streets of lockdown early within the yr or go a step additional and dramatize the very actual tragedy of COVID-19. However that is in principle… I don’t need to see a COVID-19 catastrophe film. Nonetheless, producer Michael Bay and author/director Adam Mason are actually simply going for it anyway with Songbird.

Earlier this yr, most productions have been unable to get to work in Los Angeles as a result of California restrictions positioned on Hollywood. In July, Songbird was given permission to movie, and it turned the primary LA-based film to start manufacturing since COVID-19. Take a look at the trailer for Songbird beneath:

Okay, so who requested for this? I’m critically not one to lavatory down a chunk of labor, particularly earlier than I’ve seen it. On this case although, Songbird crosses a uncommon filmmaking line. It could be one factor if the film was serving as a report for the tragedy that’s COVID-19 to shed mild and archive on the scenario we’re at present in, however this film is imagining a worse model of our actuality and twisting it into an “thrilling” and “thrilling” addition to Michael Bay’s Bayhem. Let’s get into it, and you’ll determine if it is too quickly for Songbird and extra pandemic films positive to observe:

Songbird, Los Angeles on location filming

What Is Songbird, Michael Bay’s Pandemic Film?

Because the trailer introduces, Songbird follows Los Angeles residents within the yr 2022, at a time when COVID-19 has mutated right into a worse model known as COVID-23. The world is in its 213th week of the worldwide pandemic (the identical one we’re at present residing in). Eight million individuals have reportedly died in america in that yr alone and there’s a 110 million demise toll worldwide. America is shifting its residents to quarantine camps, with a choose “immune” few allowed to roam across the metropolis, like Riverdale’s KJ Apa. His girlfriend Sara, performed by Sofia Carson, is coping with her personal mom contracting the virus as officers get able to take her away. It appears to be like like Songbird can have Apa’s character making an attempt to avoid wasting his girlfriend amidst the raging pandemic and America’s intense lockdown in place.

Songbird was given permission to movie in Los Angeles due to the distinctive circumstances in place inside the plotline. As a result of it is a COVID film, the manufacturing may have its actors on set carrying masks, and one thing that may be a problem for an additional manufacturing – such because the Elvis Presley biopic needing crowds for its live performance sequences – shouldn’t be an uphill battle Songbird would wish to take care of. So yay for security, but additionally… WHY?

Songbird death toll , pandemic movie

Songbird Is Not Inventive, It’s Simply Imply

I’m all for a well timed movie. The Trial of the Chicago 7, for instance, was the right film to return out proper now as a result of it highlights a prevalent difficulty, however by the lens of a interval piece that was in growth lengthy earlier than the Black Lives Matter protests occurred. One thing like 2010’s Contagion, which predicted a number of what went down with COVID, can also be welcome (if you happen to can abdomen it proper now) as a result of it was implementing actual scientific proof to think about a state of affairs that turned out to be fairly lifeless on. Films can and will mirror what’s essential to us as a society, and the medium’s potential to current uncomfortable subjects and promote dialogue is without doubt one of the the explanation why I really like films.

In one other context, Songbird does look entertaining, however it doesn’t appear like it’s opening up a priceless dialog. It appears to be like prefer it exists simply so as to add extremes and shock worth to an already traumatizing collective expertise we’re all nonetheless processing each day. For somebody to leap two years into the longer term utilizing the precise occasions taking place now as a reference level shouldn’t be artistic or attention-grabbing. It’s cruel and chilly. Think about actually another traumatizing world occasion doing this whereas we have been within the thick of it. If we have been within the thick of World Conflict II, do you suppose we might need to see an imagined circumstance the place it acquired worse? No, that’s why musicals and cartoons began to get tremendous well-liked again then.

Sofia Carson in Songbird

The “Pandemic Film” Might Hold Spreading

On the finish of the day, Songbird is only a film. It’s an intriguing experiment and we’ll must see how issues play out each time it comes out. And to every their very own. Whereas I’m clearly turned off by it, you might be tremendous excited by it and that’s okay. In some methods, it’s doomed to be well-liked if just for its material. It’s the car-crash-on-the-side-of-the-road impact. You recognize you in all probability mustn’t decelerate your automobile and see what’s taking place, however everybody does it anyway. That is the very cause why I needed to open this dialog about Songbird. Let’s say it turns into a success; it has Michael Bay’s title on it, so it may occur! Will Hollywood then take notes and proceed to make extra pandemic-centered movies?

It’s already form of taking place behind the scenes. There are in all probability already at the very least 5 pandemic films that could possibly be able to go at any second. Author/director Mostafa Keshvari made Corona, which is a couple of group of neighbors trapped in an elevator inciting an expansion of “worry and racism” amongst them “quicker than the virus.” Shudder launched Host, which on the flip facet is a well-handled instance of a pandemic film revamped Zoom a couple of group of buddies who do a video chat seance. I’m curious what you concentrate on this rising development? Do you wish to see films like Songbird deal with this international pandemic head on? Or is it too quickly? Vote in our ballot beneath!

Ideas on Songbird and the “Pandemic film” development?

RESULTS


Up Subsequent

Contagion And 6 Different Films That Thoughtfully And Actually Speak About Viruses Or Outbreaks

Extra From This Creator
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud
      Sarah El-Mahmoud

      View Profile

      YA style tribute. Horror Might Queen. Phrase webslinger. All her writing must be learn in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.


Michael Bay Says His New Movie Will Hit A Milestone Just By Filming


information


4M


Michael Bay Says His New Film Will Hit A Milestone Simply By Filming


Eric Eisenberg



Why The Michael Bay-Produced Pandemic Film Songbird Was Hit With A ‘Do Not Work’ Order


information


4M


Why The Michael Bay-Produced Pandemic Movie Songbird Was Hit With A ‘Do Not Work’ Order


Mike Reyes



Megan Fox And Michael Bay Respond To Previous Underage Bikini Scene Comments


information


4M


Megan Fox And Michael Bay Reply To Earlier Underage Bikini Scene Feedback


Erik Swann

Trending Films


Avengers: Infinity War


Apr 27, 2018


Avengers: Infinity Conflict


9



Words on Bathroom Walls


Aug 7, 2020


Phrases on Rest room Partitions


Score TBD



Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula


Aug 21, 2020


Prepare To Busan Presents: Peninsula


Score TBD



The Suicide Squad


Aug 6, 2021


The Suicide Squad


Score TBD



John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum


Might 17, 2019


John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum


8


Come Away


Nov 13, 2020


Come Away


Score TBD



Chick Fight


Nov 13, 2020


Chick Struggle


Score TBD



What It Was Like For Michael B. Jordan To Go To A Drive-In Theater For The Very First Time During The Pandemic


TBD


What It Was Like For Michael B. Jordan To Go To A Drive-In Theater For The Very First Time Throughout The Pandemic


Score TBD



Ammonite


Nov 13, 2020


Ammonite


Score TBD



Half Brothers


Dec 4, 2020


Half Brothers


Score TBD

View Extra

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.