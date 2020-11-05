news Michael Bay's Pandemic Film: Is It Too Quickly?

The “Pandemic Film” Might Hold Spreading

On the finish of the day, Songbird is only a film. It’s an intriguing experiment and we’ll must see how issues play out each time it comes out. And to every their very own. Whereas I’m clearly turned off by it, you might be tremendous excited by it and that’s okay. In some methods, it’s doomed to be well-liked if just for its material. It’s the car-crash-on-the-side-of-the-road impact. You recognize you in all probability mustn’t decelerate your automobile and see what’s taking place, however everybody does it anyway. That is the very cause why I needed to open this dialog about Songbird. Let’s say it turns into a success; it has Michael Bay’s title on it, so it may occur! Will Hollywood then take notes and proceed to make extra pandemic-centered movies?