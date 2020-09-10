General News

news Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Is Sober Months After Arrest And Even Rocking New Teeth

September 10, 2020
4 Min Read
Feedback

Depart a Remark

information

Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Is Sober Months After Arrest And Even Rocking New Teeth

Extra from Jessica Rawden
Greatest Loser Vet Jillian Michaels Has A Warning About Gyms After Revealing COVID-19 Analysis
Goldberg D3 The Mighty Ducks screenshot

Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss, identified for taking part in goaltender Goldberg through the franchise’s three-movie run, has been within the information just a few instances over the previous couple of years for arrests associated to public intoxication and meth possession, together with housebreaking. He’s gotten it collectively throughout 2020, nonetheless, and new reviews point out the actor is sober, doing properly and even rocking new tooth after coping with main dental points.

Shaun Weiss has been on the trail to sobriety for some time now, after having been arrested for meth and housebreaking in January of this yr. The 41-year-old actor was arrested after somebody reported him breaking into their storage in addition to allegedly breaking a window and rifling via a automotive within the storage in Northern California. Within the time subsequent, Weiss was booked right into a sober dwelling facility in Woodland Hills, which appears to have marked a turning level for the actor.

The transfer was one, because it helped Weiss to get sober and get again on his toes. His good good friend Drew Gallagher than began a Go Fund Me to assist his pal to get his tooth mounted. Some cash was raised, however in the end Dr. Gabe Rosenthal’s workplace stepped in to switch Shaun Weiss’ tooth. Dr. Rosenthal was one in every of a number of dental surgical procedure workplace who supplied to sponsor the previous Mighty Ducks actor so he would not need to take care of the monetary burden of totally changing the tooth in his mouth.

Dr. Gabe Rosenthal has been working with Shaun Weiss on getting his tooth mounted and shared a video and pics from when Weiss was coming in for work on his birthday. He actually does look superb in comparison with his mugshot from early in 2020.

View this submit on Instagram

Blissful Birthday to the kindest man Shaun Weiss! All of us beloved Shaun when he starred as Goldberg within the Mighty Ducks motion pictures, and my workforce is proudly restoring Shaun’s smile whereas on his street to restoration ?? We’re properly on our approach after four surgical procedures and he’s doing nice ???? We positively have a bit extra to go, however let’s pause to want my man Shaun a VERY Blissful Birthday and ship our love his approach. Blissful Birthday Shaun!!!!!

A submit shared by Gabe Rosenthal (@drgaberosenthal) on

This can be a far cry from the mugshots of Shaun Weiss that have been printed following his arrests in 2018 and 2020 (and the jail time he served in 2017). In these, he was mainly unrecognizable, however now the actor is reportedly 265 days sober. He’s beginning to look extra just like the younger man who helped lead the Ducks to victory a number of instances.

Mighty Ducks still alongside Shaun Weiss mugshot 2020

Per the Go Fund Me web page, Drew Gallagher received just a little extra into Shaun Weiss’ story, mentioning that the lack of his mother and father initially pushed him right into a downward spiral of drug use, a spiral which then led to homelessness and lack of each belongings and bodily well being. Generally all an individual wants is just a little momentum to get again heading in the right direction and it’s good to listen to that Shaun Weiss is getting the assistance he wants and dwelling a newly sober life. 265 days is nothing to scoff at, and right here’s hoping one other 265 days are on the way in which.


Up Subsequent

Sure! The Mighty Ducks TV Present Is Bringing Emilio Estevez Again, And He is Pumped

Extra From This Writer
    • Jessica RawdenJessica Rawden

      View Profile

      Wonderful Race & High Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy mud thrown in. For those who’ve created a rom-com I’ve most likely watched it.


A Mighty Ducks Star Was Just Busted For Meth Possession


information


3y


A Mighty Ducks Star Was Simply Busted For Meth Possession


Conner Schwerdtfeger



Why Mighty Ducks Actor Shaun Weiss Was Sentenced To Jail


pop


3y


Why Mighty Ducks Actor Shaun Weiss Was Sentenced To Jail


Nicholas Anthem



Real World's Joey Kovar Gone At 29


pop


8y


Actual World’s Joey Kovar Gone At 29


Mack Rawden

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment