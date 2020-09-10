news Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Is Sober Months After Arrest And Even Rocking New Teeth

View this submit on Instagram

Blissful Birthday to the kindest man Shaun Weiss! All of us beloved Shaun when he starred as Goldberg within the Mighty Ducks motion pictures, and my workforce is proudly restoring Shaun’s smile whereas on his street to restoration ?? We’re properly on our approach after four surgical procedures and he’s doing nice ???? We positively have a bit extra to go, however let’s pause to want my man Shaun a VERY Blissful Birthday and ship our love his approach. Blissful Birthday Shaun!!!!!