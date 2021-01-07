news Monty Python’s Spamalot Is Next Musical To Get The Movie Remedy, And There's More Good News

An attention-grabbing bit of data popping out of this Spamalot reporting is the truth that present Paramount chairman/CEO Jim Gianopulos, in addition to Movement Photos Group president Emma Watts, occurred to be at Fox when the Monty Python undertaking first took form. With that connection firmly in play, there’s a shot that different Fox tasks left to languish within the wake of the Disney merger might resurface. Whether or not it’s Wes Ball’s cancelled movie adaptation of Mouse Guard, or perhaps a sequel to Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel, if it was a Fox undertaking that discovered its method off the books throughout the Gianopulos/Watts period, these tasks might assist enhance Paramount’s modest roster of franchises again to its blockbuster previous.