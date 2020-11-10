news More Bad News For Disneyland Workers As Coronavirus Cases Tick Up

Disneyland has been arguing for months that the success that has been proven at Walt Disney World, which has been open because the summer season with out seeing any important outbreak, is proof that Disneyland Resort can even reopen safely. Nonetheless, the state of California is clearly unconvinced. The rules in place presently would require virus transmission in Disneyland’s house of Orange County to be at ranges a lot decrease than the county presently has, indicating it’ll probably be a number of extra months earlier than the theme parks will reopen. Seeing Disneyland closed for a full yr is probably going proper now.