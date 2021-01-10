news More Evidence Zac Efron Is Quitting The U.S. For Australia

Zac Efron is a California native, which could be why he has seemingly been proper at residence round Hollywood since turning into a heartthrob for his position in 2006’s Excessive College Musical. Because the actor prepares to mark 15 years since actually breaking into the biz together with his iconic Disney Channel position, it seems like he’s pulling the set off on a serious change in his life. Efron’s been primarily residing in Australia for the previous 12 months, and he could be there to remain.