news More Tenet Reviews Have Arrived, See What Critics Are Saying

Some of the attention-grabbing traits that got here out of the primary batch of opinions was the dialogue of Tenet‘s time-bending mechanics. Most critics have been open about the truth that the film would possibly require a number of views to actually get your head round the way it’s all purported to work, and Sean is also pressured to confess that he did not fairly get it multi functional sitting, however he does say all of it makes sufficient sense in a single viewing that no person ought to really feel misplaced, and it by no means makes the viewer really feel like there’s one thing they do not perceive.