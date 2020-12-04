news Movie Theater Chains AMC And Cinemark Respond To Warner Bros. Theatrical Release Bombshell

Yesterday the leisure world was rocked by the announcement from Warner Bros. that the studio can be releasing all of its deliberate 2021 theatrical slate on HBO Max on the identical day the flicks arrived in theaters. As probably the most aggressive shift to streaming but taken by a significant studio, many are questioning if this may very well be step one in a elementary shift away from theaters. It’s, in fact, in the perfect curiosity of these theaters that this not be the case, and now each AMC and Cinemark have responded to the announcement, and, as one may guess, they don’t seem to be blissful.