news Mulan Director Explains Mushu’s Absence From The Disney+ Movie

All through the movie, Mulan encounters the magical hen when she is in want of encouragement. We first see it, in statue type, early within the movie when the long run warrior continues to be a baby. In a while, it involves life and serves as an emblem of her energy and perseverance. Whereas it doesn’t precisely present the comical banter that Mushu injected into the unique Mulan, it is one a part of the movie that rides the road between realism and fantasy.