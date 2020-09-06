news Mulan’s Behind-the-Scenes Script Changes Focused A Lot On Gong Li’s Villain

I used to be sort of the ultimate casting on it as a result of all the opposite actors have been already there. Gong Li confirmed up after me, however her character was already written in. I feel there was a scene the place Mulan goes to recruitment camp and he or she got here throughout Gong Li’s character snarled in these timber. In that scene, Mulan unties her and saves her in a manner that didn’t make it in. However yeah, there was a whole lot of stuff they needed to rework across the script – possibly they didn’t really feel flowed properly or one thing like that.