news Murder On The Orient Express Spiked Agatha Christie Book Sales With One Simple Line

But when “the ebook is useless,” then how can we nonetheless get tons of movie variations of books like Homicide on the Orient Express and Dying on the Nile? Larger nonetheless, how do they wind up cashing in on an extended haul run like Homicide did, particularly in a market the place first weekends make the biggest impressions, and main cinematic universes battle different pre-existing IP for supremacy? With out printed media, Fifty Shades of Gray, the Twilight collection and even the Marvel Cinematic Universe wouldn’t be the successes they’re at present. Simply as movie variations assist promote the books, these tomes in flip promote the films that we see come alongside the best way; as is quickly obvious by the truth that even viewers members have been drawn to cinemas by the cool neon lights and Think about Dragons music from the trailer for Homicide on the Orient Express, they actually left wanting to carry the following journey of their palms.