news My Favorite Thing This Week Is TNT Airing A DC Movies Marathon Before The Premiere Of A Marvel Film

It’s a brand new 12 months, and with the pandemic nonetheless raging, brokers of chaos like myself thrive with paradoxical moments like this. If that seems like your cup of tea, you’ll be able to be a part of TNT’s Captain Marvel kickoff on Friday night time, with Justice League airing at 8:00 PM ET/PT. If not, then you might most likely do a giant Disney+ marathon of your MCU favorites, or an HBO Max run-through together with your most popular DC multiverse movies, relying on what kind of family you’re in. Outdoors of all of that insanity, you’ll be able to take a look at our 2021 launch schedule, to see what’s coming to a theater close to you within the months forward; which can appear a bit much less complicated after this whole debacle.