news Netflix Has Scrubbed Shia LaBeouf From Its For Your Consideration Page After Lawsuit From FKA Twigs Surfaces

These conversant in Shia LaBeouf will know that he is had plenty of controversies and authorized troubles all through his years within the highlight. He was first arrested again in 2014, and charged with charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, and legal trespass. He’d be arrested once more in 2017, whereas additionally going through further prices because of a battle in June of 2020. Though this newest lawsuit by FKA Twigs is arguably probably the most excessive stakes, and is seemingly already having an impact on his profession.