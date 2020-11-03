news Netflix Responds To Enola Holmes Lawsuit

Whereas nearly all of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes are within the public area, the final batch of them, the tales which make up The Casebook of Sherlock Holmes, are nonetheless beneath copyright, and the property of Conan Doyle claims that the movie Enola Holmes violates that copyright as a result of the film exhibits Sherlock Holmes in a kind that he was solely seen in these tales. Nonetheless, in a movement (by way of THR) filed on behalf of Netflix, Legendary Footage, authentic Enola Holmes writer, Nancy Springer, and the film’s author Jack Thorne and director Harry Bradbeer, legal professional Nicolas Jampol, argues that concepts and feelings will not be topic to copyright. The movement reads partly…