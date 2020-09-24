news Netflix’s Controversial 365 Days May Not Have Gotten Eliminated, But Some TikTok Videos About It Got Cut

Netflix’s 365 Days as soon as topped the service’s main Prime 10 checklist, nevertheless it’s been a while because it was one of the crucial in style items of content material on Netflix. Nonetheless, it is capable of be seen even now on the streamer, regardless of some peoples’ complaints. The film follows a dom/sub relationship that’s a lot steamier and extra controversial than the one proven in Fifty Shades of Gray, particularly as a result of 365 Days‘ lead feminine character, Laura, is kidnapped and given 365 days to fall in love along with her captor, Massimo. The Polish film was launched earlier this yr in February, hitting Netflix over the summer season.