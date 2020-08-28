news Netflix’s The Babysitter: Killer Queen Trailer Brings Back Bella Thorne For More Gory Fun

It’s solely been two years because the occasions of The Babysitter noticed Cole (Judah Lewis) kill his evil however candy babysitter Bee (Samara Weaving) and her associates/fellow blood cult members (Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, and Andrew Bachelor). Making his method by highschool with good friend/fellow survivor Melanie (Emily Alyn Lind,) he’s struggling by a unique type of torture at first of The Babysitter: Killer Queen. Although it’s not lengthy earlier than the blood and jokes begin flying by the air, as a visit together with his fellow college students to the lake turns into one other hilarious evening from Hell. Oh, and it appears to be like like an outdated good friend we thought would by no means present up has determined to come back alongside for the journey as effectively.