news New Dune Action Figure Seems To Give Us A Good Look At Villainous Character

One of the vital anticipated movies of 2020, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, is now one of the crucial anticipated movies of 2021, which signifies that we now have to attend an extra yr to see if the Frank Herbert story, which has been seen as “unfilmable” by some, has actually been performed proper, in a method that diehard followers will approve. We have seen solely the briefest glimpse of the film thus far, and with the delay it appears unlikely that rather more can be revealed within the brief time period. Nevertheless, one character who has been largely stored within the shadows, Stellan Skarsgard’s Baron Harkonnen, could have been revealed because of a brand new motion determine.