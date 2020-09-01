news New Dune Photo Features Another Look At Zendaya

Nevertheless, how a lot Zendaya is definitely within the first a part of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is unsure. Zendaya herself acknowledged in an interview that she “wasn’t in it very a lot.” So, it’s exhausting to say what that basically means. Maybe she’s not within the first half however performs bigger function within the second half? That appears extra probably. In any case if the Dune movies show standard they usually follow the supply supplies, it is potential Zendaya might proceed on taking part in Chani.