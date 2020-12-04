news No Big Deal, Just Dune Stars Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista Doing Nice Things For Each Other Off Set

Slightly than cram all of Frank Herbert’s seminal novel into one film, like David Lynch did again within the ‘80s, the upcoming Dune film will solely adapt the primary half of the e-book. Dune 2 will inform the rest of the story, and whereas the sequel hasn’t gotten the official inexperienced gentle but, Jon Spaihts, who co-wrote Dune with Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, is engaged on the screenplay. There’s additionally a prequel collection within the works for HBO Max known as Dune: The Sisterhood, which can give attention to the Bene Gesserit.