news No Big Deal, Just Dune Stars Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista Doing Nice Things For Each Other Off Set

December 4, 2020
Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve assembled a heavy-hitting ensemble solid for his movie adaptation of Dune, which incorporates Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa taking part in Glossu Rabban and Duncan Idaho, respectively. Whereas these two characters are adversaries throughout the world of Dune, it feels like Bautista and Momoa bought alongside splendidly whereas working collectively in actual life. Why say that? Nicely, as a result of they’re doing good issues for one another even with Dune having lengthy since accomplished filming.

That’s awfully good of Jason Momoa to ship some Harley-Davidson attire to Dave Bautista. For these unaware, Momoa is a large Harley-Davidson fan, and he partnered with the corporate this previous August for its “United We Will Trip” marketing campaign. So it was possible straightforward for Momoa to get his arms on that sweatshirt and ship it to his Dune costar. Possibly Bautista will ship Momoa an analogous present within the subsequent few weeks. In spite of everything, Christmas is coming quickly.

Whereas Dune marked the primary time Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa labored collectively, the 2 actors have been working in the identical sort of Hollywood area for years now. Each males are main actors inside superhero franchises, with Bautista taking part in Drax the Destroyer within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Momoa taking part in Aquaman within the DC Prolonged Universe. Don’t maintain your breath for seeing a Drax vs. Aquaman conflict on the massive display screen, however maybe there’ll come a day the place these two males get to co-lead an motion film collectively.

Following the unique supply materials carefully, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which is about in humanity’s far future, will chronicle the journey of Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, who should combat to take again his household’s rightful inheritance after they’re betrayed. Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho is Home Atreides’ swordmaster and certainly one of Paul’s mentors, whereas Dave Bautista’s Glossu Rabban is the unscrupulous nephew to Stellan Skarsgård’s Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Home Atreides’ biggest enemy. The Dune lineup additionally contains Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya and Javier Bardem, amongst others.

The Cute Motive Jason Momoa In all probability Will not See Dune When It Comes Out (Even Although He is In It)

Slightly than cram all of Frank Herbert’s seminal novel into one film, like David Lynch did again within the ‘80s, the upcoming Dune film will solely adapt the primary half of the e-book. Dune 2 will inform the rest of the story, and whereas the sequel hasn’t gotten the official inexperienced gentle but, Jon Spaihts, who co-wrote Dune with Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, is engaged on the screenplay. There’s additionally a prequel collection within the works for HBO Max known as Dune: The Sisterhood, which can give attention to the Bene Gesserit.

Initially scheduled to come back out this month, Dune is now arriving on October 1, 2021. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra updates on this challenge, and flick thru our 2021 launch schedule to be taught what different motion pictures come out subsequent 12 months. Dave Bautista may also be seen quickly in Zack Snyder’s Military of the Useless, whereas Jason Momoa has Candy Lady and Aquaman 2 lined up.


Zendaya And Timothee Chalamet Speak Dune Dance Events, And Apparently Javier Bardem Was Concerned

