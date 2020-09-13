news No Big Deal, Just Fast And Furious 9's Michelle Rodriguez Seemingly Confirming Those Space Rumors

After eight theatrical installments and a derivative, one would assume the Fast and Furious franchise has already given moviegoers nearly every little thing. The movies began by presenting audiences with simple road racing however have since featured skydiving vehicles, huge tanks and even a cybernetically superior tremendous soldier. In fact, there may be nonetheless one piece of territory the collection has but to enterprise to – area. Sure, it’s onerous to imagine Fast and Furious has but to enter the ultimate frontier however, based mostly on current feedback from Michelle Rodriguez, that might change in Fast and Furious 9.