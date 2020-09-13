news No Big Deal, Just Fast And Furious 9's Michelle Rodriguez Seemingly Confirming Those Space Rumors

Go away a Remark
After eight theatrical installments and a derivative, one would assume the Fast and Furious franchise has already given moviegoers nearly every little thing. The movies began by presenting audiences with simple road racing however have since featured skydiving vehicles, huge tanks and even a cybernetically superior tremendous soldier. In fact, there may be nonetheless one piece of territory the collection has but to enterprise to – area. Sure, it’s onerous to imagine Fast and Furious has but to enter the ultimate frontier however, based mostly on current feedback from Michelle Rodriguez, that might change in Fast and Furious 9.
It wasn’t too way back that Chris “Ludacris” Bridges hinted that the upcoming F9 may certainly take the franchise to area. Whereas the actor prevented confirming any story particulars, it might now appear that Michelle Rodriguez has formally let the cat out of the bag:
Oh, no means! How did you guys discover that out! Rattling! See what occurs? Individuals begin speaking behind the scenes when a film doesn’t come out and neglect about it. Issues get out.
At first look, some would assume that Michelle Rodriguez was being sarcastic when she was talking on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Present, however she sounded extremely enthusiastic when speaking about it. You’ll be able to try her precise response down beneath:
Let’s be sincere. Most of us have joked concerning the prospect of the Fast and Furious motion pictures going into area ultimately, although some could not have believed that it might actually occur. However on the subject of this collection of movies, nothing is really shocking at this this level.
F9 will pit Dominic Toretto and his crew in opposition to his youthful brother Jakob, a talented driver and murderer who joins forces with the workforce’s previous enemy, Cipher. With this, one has to surprise what would take the workforce to area. May Jakob and Cipher’s plans someway contain area journey? And in fact, one has to surprise how Toretto and his household would theoretically traverse the floor whereas in area. There’s all the time the likelihood that the workforce manages to get some tricked out lunar rovers.
Except for potential area journey, the Fast and Furious franchise nonetheless has loads of different methods up its sleeve. The primary collection is ready to exit with a bang with its tenth and remaining installment, which can fulfill a candy promise made by Vin Diesel. In the meantime, spinoff Hobbs & Shaw is ready to get a sequel, whereas a female-led spinoff can also be in growth.
Despite the fact that it’s been round for almost 20 years, the Fast and the Furious franchise retains including new parts to its lore, and followers nonetheless can’t get sufficient of it. F9 is primed to be a serious installment and, if the workforce does make it to area, it’ll be a cinematic occasion for the ages.
F9 is at the moment scheduled to hit theaters on April 2, 2021.
