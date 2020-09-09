news No Time To Die: 5 Questions We Have After The Latest Trailer

Will The Bond Franchise Hold Continuity After Daniel Craig’s Departure?

Right here’s the $1 billion query that No Time To Die must reply by time the credit roll this fall: what is going to occur to the James Bond sequence as soon as Daniel Craig leaves? Extra particularly, what is going to the strategy to storytelling be after 5 serialized entries that chronicle the early days of Bond’s 00 service? Historically, the franchise has seen James entering into bother in new and thrilling methods, with little to no connection between adventures. That modified fairly shortly, as On line casino Royale kicked off a marketing campaign to unmask Quantum, Spectre and no matter evil revealed itself as related to the forces that killed Bond’s past love. Now, with this newest trailer for No Time To Die, this explicit gauntlet has been dropped: