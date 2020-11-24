news No Time To Die Could Win An Award Before It's Even Released

General News

November 24, 2020
2020 really has us all dwelling in bizarre and wild occasions, and this morning is not any exception. In a movie market the place the twenty fifth James Bond movie No Time To Die has been delayed for launch twice, any probability of the movie making an awards play in 2021 is just about dashed. However Daniel Craig’s remaining outing as 007 may nonetheless win one explicit honor, and it may accomplish that months earlier than the movie is even launched. And the producers can thank Billie Eilish for that individual truth, as she’s simply snagged a Grammy nomination for her title music.

As introduced by the Recording Academy this morning, Eilish’s opening monitor for No Time To Die is nominated as a candidate for “Finest Tune Written For Visible Media” on the 63rd Grammys. The awards are set to happen on January thirty first, which is simply shy of two months previous to the theatrical debut of the movie itself. Whereas composer Hans Zimmer could have thought releasing Billie Eilish’s single occurred on the worst doable time within the movie’s lifecycle, No Time To Die now has an opportunity at nabbing a trophy earlier than the general public will get to see it unfold.

There’s nonetheless a reasonably aggressive subject on this explicit Grammy class, as No Time To Die finds itself going through off with some motion pictures that had been launched into the world a lot earlier. To not point out, there’s a pop music titan that’s seeking to seize some gold within the “Finest Tune Written For Visible Media” class herself. Check out the complete subject of nominees beneath:

Final 12 months, Taylor Swift noticed herself overwhelmed out by Billie Eilish for 2 of the three nominations she had on the 62nd Grammys. So this battlefield looks like a grudge rematch, with Swift being co-nominated alongside Andrew Lloyd Weber for Cats’ new authentic music “Stunning Ghosts.” Although there may be nonetheless an opportunity that the unique songs from Frozen 2, Harriet, and Onward might be some shock victors on this competitors.

The final win for a James Bond movie on the Grammys occurred again in 2014, when Adele’s title music for Skyfall was nominated and gained towards its competitors. As Spectre wasn’t even nominated for rivalry, there’s nonetheless a little bit of a spotty monitor report for current James Bond themes being Grammy winners. The sector is stacked with massive names, and something can occur within the subsequent couple of months.

Must you be ready with breath held for the outcomes, you gained’t have to attend too lengthy. Whereas No Time To Die will probably be launched on April 2, 2021; the 63rd Grammy Awards will happen on Sunday, January 31, 2021. If all of this 2021 speak has you fascinated about the longer term, then you may check out the 2021 launch schedule and see what’s deliberate to compete for 2022’s Oscar season.


Billie Eilish Remembers The ‘Insane’ Means How No Time To Die’s Bond Theme Tune Got here Collectively

