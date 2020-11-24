news No Time To Die Could Win An Award Before It's Even Released

2020 really has us all dwelling in bizarre and wild occasions, and this morning is not any exception. In a movie market the place the twenty fifth James Bond movie No Time To Die has been delayed for launch twice, any probability of the movie making an awards play in 2021 is just about dashed. However Daniel Craig’s remaining outing as 007 may nonetheless win one explicit honor, and it may accomplish that months earlier than the movie is even launched. And the producers can thank Billie Eilish for that individual truth, as she’s simply snagged a Grammy nomination for her title music.