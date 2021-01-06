General News

Of Course, Netflix Is Kicking Off Its Top 10 List This Year With An Underrated Liam Neeson Movie

January 6, 2021
Unknown on Netflix 2020

Netflix has change into type of a charmed place for lots of semi-forgotten motion pictures. This week, in truth, an underrated Liam Neeson flick has made its mark on Netflix’s Top 10 listing. The transfer comes after another flicks from the likes of Mark Wahlberg and Kevin James, have additionally seen the identical destiny.

Liam Neeson could truthfully be the king of the underrated film. He had main success with Taken again in 2008 — a film he truly anticipated to flop –which launched him as a licensed motion star, and he’s been churning out new motion content material within the decade plus since. A type of motion pictures simply so occurs to be Unknown, the 2011 action-thriller that stars Neeson as a person who’s coping with a case of mistaken id following an accident that led him to a head damage.

That will not sound just like the plot of an motion movie, however with out giving something away, I guarantee you it’s, in truth, a movie that permit’s Liam Neeson do what Liam Neeson does finest. Apparently, I’m not the one one who thinks so both, as Unknown has been completely dominating on Netflix this week. On Monday it was within the #3 slot following precise Netflix originals Cobra Kai Season 3 and the newcomer interval drama Bridgerton. Right this moment it’s slipped into fourth following The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — additionally a TV collection — sliding up a notch.

Whereas Netflix produces or purchases unique entry to a few of its personal authentic motion pictures, one pattern that has change into increasingly widespread on the subscription streaming service, notably throughout 2020, is seeing underrated (and generally underwhelming or dare I say unknown) motion pictures popping into the Top 10 listing.

A few of these motion pictures have higher evaluations than others, and in Unknown’s case that flick truly solely landed a 55% ranking on Rotten Tomatoes on the time of its launch. However whereas not the very best film and even the very best Liam Neeson film I’ve ever seen, it has a stable twist and is partaking via its whole runtime. IMDB customers have been kinder on the movie too, with Unknown nabbing a 6.8 ranking there.

In the meantime, we’ve seen Kevin James’ Zookeeper additionally make this exceptional trek onto Netflix’s Top 10 listing earlier in 2020. And over the Fourth of July vacation, Mark Wahlberg Patriots Day completely dominated on Netflix, regardless of flopping on the field workplace. So, whereas Netflix could not have a ton of big massive funds motion pictures from different studios at its disposal, it’s making a reputation for uncovering some forgotten gems and responsible pleasures.

Sadly, if all this speak about Unknown has put you on a Liam Neeson kick, there is a dearth of different Neeson content material on Netflix. Nonetheless, you may watch each seasons of the collection model of Taken and binge them to your coronary heart’s content material. Or simply see what else is coming to the streamer in January. You may thank me later.

