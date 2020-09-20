news Of Course, The Internet Has Thoughts On Robert Pattinson’s Accent In The Devil All The Time

Robert Pattinson’s unorthodox method to his newest efficiency ought to come as no shock to followers. He’s recognized for searching for out surprising roles — from Twilight to The Lighthouse — and making them his personal. Since we barely hear him communicate in The Batman trailer, it’s too early to inform if the accent he adopts for Bruce Wayne can be successful or a miss. Although based mostly on his work on The Devil All the Time, he seemingly aimed to create one thing distinctive on his personal.