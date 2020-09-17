news Olivia Wilde Is Already Having Trouble With Marvel's Famous Spoiler Policy

Go away a Remark
Directing a Marvel film is a big alternative for any filmmaker, however naturally there are pointers to comply with when connected to such a venture. Amongst them, you possibly can’t go dropping spoilers left and proper to the general public, which is one thing that Booksmart director Olivia Wilde is already having bother retaining in thoughts.
It was reported final month that Olivia Wilde has been tapped to direct a Marvel film, which is likely to be centered on Spider-Girl. Nevertheless, that also hasn’t been formally confirmed, and when requested throughout a latest interview about if she may say something the venture, Wilde answered:
All I can say is that this by far probably the most thrilling factor that’s ever occurred to me. As a result of not solely do I really feel like I get to inform a narrative that, God, it’s like, take heed to me attempting to keep away from Kevin Feige’s pellet gun.
Substitute a sniper rifle for the pellet gun, and Olivia Wilde’s remark throughout her look on the Shut Up Evan podcast echoes what different Marvel administrators have stated up to now. Clearly as a Marvel film comes nearer to launch, extra particulars might be shared to offer followers a greater thought of what’s to come back, however the firm is certainly insistent to those filmmakers that they not spoil any essential particulars with out the correct go-ahead, therefore the jokes about snipers following them round.
So for now, Olivia Wilde is unable to reveal any specifics about this Marvel film she’ll be engaged on with Booksmart author Katie Silberman. Perhaps it’s about Spider-Girl, perhaps it’s not; we’ll need to be content material at the hours of darkness for the close to future. Nevertheless, it’s Wilde’s mere point out of Kevin Feige that’s significantly attention-grabbing.
Within the aforementioned report about Olivia Wilde directing a Marvel film, it was acknowledged she can be a Sony venture. Whereas Sony and Marvel Studios nonetheless have a particular association going with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, and it’s wanting just like the upcoming Morbius could possibly be related to the MCU, Kevin Feige doesn’t have a hand within the making of Sony Marvel motion pictures. So until Wilde misspoke, then both Feige’s involvement in such initiatives have modified, or Wilde is definitely tackling a Marvel Studios film.
Contemplating that Jessica Drew, the primary Spider-Girl from the comics, doesn’t have any direct ties to Spider-Man, it’s attainable that Marvel Studios has the rights to her, and is among the many MCU cinematic tales they’ve within the works. Nevertheless, I’m extra inclined to assume that is nonetheless a Sony venture given all the opposite characters who go by the Spider-Girl moniker that studio has at its disposal.
In any case, Olivia Wilde is retaining tightlipped on what we will count on from her Marvel film, however she undoubtedly sounds enthusiastic about it judging by the next she stated in the identical interview:
We’re seeing this unbelievable inflow of feminine administrators and storytellers attending to grasp this style, this superhero area, and infuse it with their very own perspective. So not solely do I get to inform the story as a director, however I get to develop this story, and that’s what made it so unbelievable for me…
In fact, earlier than Olivia Wilde tackles this Marvel film, she’ll be teaming up with Katie Silberman on Don’t Fear, Darling, a psychological thriller set in an remoted, utopian group within the 1950s California desert. To this point the solid for that film contains Harry Kinds, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine
As soon as particular particulars about Olivia Wilde’s Marvel film are available in, we right here at CinemaBlend will let you recognize. For now, you possibly can preserve observe of what the MCU has coming down the inventive pipeline with our complete information.
