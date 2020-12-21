news Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood: What The Cast Of Quentin Tarantino's Movie Is Doing Next

It has been a year-and-a-half since Quentin Tarantino rocked his means again into theaters along with his ninth movie, As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, amongst a number of others, this star-studded interval piece was precisely the form of entertaining revisionist historical past that solely Tarantino may make, and it grew to become one other important and industrial darling for the well-known filmmaker. It was nominated for 10 Oscars, together with Greatest Image and Greatest Director, and it received two, for Greatest Manufacturing Design and Greatest Supporting Actor for Pitt.

Following the film’s celebrated success, what’s the forged of As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood doing subsequent? Let’s have a look and see.