news Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood: What The Cast Of Quentin Tarantino's Movie Is Doing Next

It has been a year-and-a-half since Quentin Tarantino rocked his means again into theaters along with his ninth movie, As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, amongst a number of others, this star-studded interval piece was precisely the form of entertaining revisionist historical past that solely Tarantino may make, and it grew to become one other important and industrial darling for the well-known filmmaker. It was nominated for 10 Oscars, together with Greatest Image and Greatest Director, and it received two, for Greatest Manufacturing Design and Greatest Supporting Actor for Pitt.
Following the film’s celebrated success, what’s the forged of As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood doing subsequent? Let’s have a look and see.
Leonardo DiCaprio (Rick Dalton)
In the position of Rick Dalton, a dwindling movie-turned-TV star caught spiraling on the daybreak of the American New Wave, Leonardo DiCaprio performed the lead position in Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon a Time… In Hollywood. An Oscar-winning actor finest recognized for Titanic, What’s Consuming Gilbert Grape, Catch Me If You Can, The Departed, Gangs of New York, Romeo + Juliet, The Aviator, Inception, The Wolf of Wall Road, and The Revenant, DiCaprio is considered one of Hollywood’s largest stars. He beforehand collaborated with Tarantino on Django Unchained.
Most not too long ago, Leonardo DiCaprio made an uncredited look within the mini-series, Grant, the place he served as an govt producer. At present, the actor is filming a job in Adam McKay’s star-studded Do not Look Up. The actor-producer is quickly set to reunite with Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon. Exterior of performing, DiCaprio is producing the biopic, Atari.
Brad Pitt (Cliff Sales space)
Taking part in the a part of Cliff Sales space, a disgraced stuntman and dependable sidekick to Rick Dalton, Brad Pitt gave an Oscar-winning efficiency in As soon as Upon a Time… In Hollywood. As one of many largest film stars on the planet within the ’90s and ’00s, Pitt is thought for quite a few A-list roles, together with the Ocean’s motion pictures, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Twelve Monkeys, Thelma & Louise, Legends of the Fall, Interview with the Vampire, Se7en, 12 Years a Slave, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
Following this acclaimed efficiency, Brad Pitt starred in Advert Astra. He is at the moment filming Bullet Prepare and he is anticipated to star in Babylon, the most recent movie from director Damien Chazelle. As a producer, in the meantime, Pitt is concerned with Blonde, Amazon Prime’s The Underground Railroad, The Curious Incident of the Canine within the Night time-Time, and Black Gap, to call only some forthcoming titles beneath his Plan B banner.
Margot Robbie (Sharon Tate)
As Sharon Tate, a high-profile American actress who lives subsequent door to Rick Dalton, Margot Robbie offered a touching tackle the tragic real-life determine. The Australian actress discovered fame by Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Road and garnered an Oscar nomination for I, Tonya. She’s additionally well-known for her efficiency as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.
Following her work in Quentin Tarantino’s newest movie, Robbie gave an Oscar-nominated efficiency in Bombshell. Earlier this yr, the A-list expertise starred in Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn and Dreamland, each of which she additionally produced. Additionally, Robbie is a producer on this month’s Promising Younger Lady. Next, she’ll be seen in The Suicide Squad, reprising her position as Harley Quinn, and heard in Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. Moreover, the actress is anticipated to star in Babylon, reverse Brad Pitt, and the most recent movie from writer-director David O. Russell. Robbie can even produce Netflix’s Maid.
Margaret Qualley (Pussycat)
Taking part in the a part of Pussycat, Margaret Qualley gave a standout supporting efficiency in Quentin Tarantino’s latest movie. The daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, Qualley is an Emmy-nominated star for her work in FX’s Fosse/Verdon. She’s additionally recognized for her performances in The Leftovers, Novitiate, Palo Alto, Netflix’s IO, The Good Guys, Loss of life Observe, and Spike Jonze’s dance-heavy brief movie, Kenzo World.
Following her position in As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Margaret Qualley starred in Unusual However True, Adam, and Seberg. She additionally appeared in Olivia Wilde’s brief movie, Wake Up, and Rainey Qualley’s “Love Me Like You Hate Me” music video. Moreover, the actress could be heard within the online game, Loss of life Stranding. Next, Qualley stars in My Salinger 12 months and Netflix’s upcoming dramedy collection, Maid. She additionally booked roles in North of Regular, A Head Filled with Ghosts, and Claire Denis’s The Stars at Midday.
Julia Butters (Trudi Fraser)
In the position of Trudi Fraser, a gifted little one star who offers Rick Dalton some much-needed encouragement throughout a second of doubt, Julia Butters performs a large position in As soon as Upon a Time… In Hollywood‘s mid-section. Exterior of this efficiency, Butters performs a principal character in ABC’s sitcom, American Housewife. She may also be seen in 13 Hours: The Secret Troopers of Benghazi, Time period Life, and episodes of Clear.
Most not too long ago, Butters starred within the newest season of American Housewife and he or she was heard within the animated brief movie, Fetch.
Mike Moh (Bruce Lee)
As a fictionalized model of Bruce Lee, Mike Moh performed a kick-ass position in As soon as Upon a Time… In Hollywood. Exterior of this efficiency, Moh starred within the internet collection, Road Fighter: Murderer’s Fist and Resurrection. He additionally performed a job in ABC’s short-lived Inhumans and he made appearances in Empire. Exterior of performing, Moh is the founding father of Moh’s Martial Arts in Waunakee, Wisconsin.
Shortly after As soon as Upon a Time… In Hollywood‘s launch, Moh starred in Killerman. Next, the actor can be seen in Eddie Haung’s function directorial debut, Boogie.
Emile Hirsch (Jay Sebring)
Taking part in the a part of Jay Sebring, a detailed pal of Sharon Tate, Emile Hirsch had a outstanding supporting position in Quentin Tarantino’s latest movie. The actor is finest recognized for his acclaimed lead efficiency in Into the Wild. He is additionally recognized for The Woman Next Door, Lords of Dogtown, Velocity Racer, Milk, Alpha Canine, Lone Survivor, Killer Joe, Taking Woodstock, and Prince Avalanche.
Following his work in As soon as Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Emile Hirsch starred in By no means Develop Outdated and this yr’s Pressure of Nature. He additionally did voice work in Wizards, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, Robotic Hen, and the online game, Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia. Next, Hirsch stars in The Comeback Path, Son, American Night time, and Midnight within the Switchgrass. At present, the actor is filming a job in State of Consciousness.
Kurt Russell (Randy Miller/Narrator)
As Randy Miller, an skilled stunt coordinator, in addition to our narrator, Kurt Russell reunited with writer-director Quentin Tarantino for As soon as Upon a Time… In Hollywood. A former little one actor-turned-movie star, Russell is thought for a wide range of roles, together with (however not restricted to) The Factor, Escape from New York, Massive Bother in Little China, Overboard, Tango & Money, Tombstone, The Pc Wore Tennis Sneakers, Sky Excessive, Miracle, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Silkwood, Bone Tomahawk, and Backdraft. Additionally, the actor labored with Tarantino on Loss of life Proof and The Hateful Eight.
Most not too long ago, Kurt Russell starred in Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles: Half Two, the place he reprised his position as Santa Claus. He was additionally seen in final yr’s Crypto.
Al Pacino (Marvin Schwarz)
In the position of Marvin Schwarz, Rick Dalton’s agent, Al Pacino performed a enjoyable, flashy supporting character in Quentin Tarantino’s most up-to-date film. As probably the most well-known and revered working actors of the previous 50 years, Pacino is an Oscar/Tony/Emmy-winning celebrity with acclaimed performances in The Godfather trilogy, Canine Day Afternoon, Serpico, Scarface, Warmth, Donnie Brasco, Scent of a Lady, Glengarry Glen Ross, Angels in America, Dick Tracy, and The Panic in Needle Park, amongst a number of different productions of the stage and display.
Shortly following his starry position in As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Al Pacino performed Jimmy Hoffa in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, for which he was Oscar-nominated. Earlier this yr, he led Amazon Prime’s Hunters. Next, Pacino stars in Axis Sally. He is additionally signed on to star in Ridley Scott’s Gucci.
Timothy Olyphant (James Stacy)
Taking part in James Stacy, Timothy Olyphant was a outstanding supporting character in As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood. Greatest recognized for his Emmy-nominated lead position in FX’s Justified, the movie/TV actor additionally starred in Scream 2, Deadwood, Hitman, Reside Free or Die Arduous, Go, The Crazies (2010), A Good Getaway, and Santa Clarita Weight loss plan.
Final yr, Timothy Olyphant reprised his position as Seth Bullock in HBO’s Deadwood: The Movie. He was nominated for an Emmy, together with the remainder of the forged, for his half on this TV film. Earlier this yr, Olyphant made a slew of tv appearances. He was seen in episodes of The Good Place, the place he performed “Timothy Olyphant,” Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Mandolorian. Most not too long ago, Olyphant performed a recurring position in FX’s Fargo Season 4. Next, the actor stars within the upcoming dramatic movie, The Starling.
Austin Butler (Tex)
As Tex, Charles Manson’s deputy, Austin Butler performed a vicious position in As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood. Exterior of this efficiency, the actor is healthier recognized for his tv work in Switched at Beginning, Ruby & the Rockits, The Carrie Diaries, and The Shannara Chronicles. He was additionally seen in Aliens within the Attic, Sharpay’s Fabulous Journey, Yoga Hosers, Dude, and The Useless Do not Die, in addition to episodes of Arrow.
Next, Austin Butler will play The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.
Maya Hawke (Flowerchild)
Taking part in the a part of Flowerchild, Maya Hawke had considered one of her first blockbuster roles in Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood. Most notably, Hawke (the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman) is thought for enjoying Robin in Stranger Issues Season 3. She additionally performed Jo March within the BBC’s 2017 adaptation of Little Girls. Earlier this yr, Hawke starred in Human Capital. Moreover, she was not too long ago seen within the mini-series The Good Lord Hen, Samia’s “Is There One thing In the Films?” music video, and a pair of brief movies, As They Slept and Reminiscence Xperiment: Kathy Acker, respectively.
Next, Maya Hawke will star in Mainstream and the newest season of Stranger Issues. She’s additionally set to star within the upcoming comedy, Strangers.
Mikey Madison (Sadie)
In the position of Sadie, Mikey Madison has an explosive half in Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon a Time … In Hollywood. The actress is most well-known for enjoying a principal character in FX’s acclaimed Higher Issues.
Following this supporting flip, Mikey Madison was heard in 2019’s The Addams Household. Moreover, the actress was seen within the newest season of Higher Issues earlier this yr. Next, Madison stars in 2022’s Scream.
Madisen Beaty (Katie)
Taking part in the a part of Katie, Madisen Beaty will get a smashing position in As soon as Upon A Time … In Hollywood. Exterior of this efficiency, Beaty has been seen in The Grasp, Different Folks, The Fosters, The Cloverhitch Killer, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
Most not too long ago, Madisen Beaty starred in To The Stars and a few episodes of The Magicians. Next, the actress can be seen within the horror-mystery, Seance.
Dakota Fanning (Squeaky)
Taking part in the a part of Squeaky, a faithful Manson follower, Dakota Fanning performs a starry cameo in As soon as Upon a Time … In Hollywood. The former little one star is finest recognized for Struggle of the Worlds, The Cat within the Hat, I Am Sam, Man on Hearth, Charlotte’s Internet, The Secret Lifetime of Bees, The Runaways, Coraline, Dreamer, and the Twilight sequels.
Earlier this yr, Dakota Fanning starred in Sweetness within the Stomach, Viena and the Fantomes, and The Alienist: Angel of Darkness. Next, she’ll star in The Nightingale reverse Elle Fanning.
Bruce Dern (George Spahn)
In the position of George Spahn, a blind, bed-ridden rancher visited by Cliff Sales space, Bruce Dern stuffed in for the late Burt Reynolds in As soon as Upon a Time … In Hollywood. A revered character actor with almost 200 credit to his identify, Dern is a two-time Oscar-nominated actor recognized for his performances in Coming House, Nebraska, Silent Working, The King of Marvin Gardens, Posse (1975), The Cowboys, The ‘Burbs, and Black Sunday. He additionally starred in Quentin Tarantino’s earlier movie, The Hateful Eight.
Following this efficiency, Bruce Dern starred in Keep in mind Me (2019), Inherit the Viper, Emperor, The Artist’s Spouse, Ravage, Badland, and a season of Mr. Mercedes. Next, he’ll be seen in Loss of life in Texas, Overrun, Buck Alamo or (A Phantasmagorical Ballad), Palms that Bind, Hellblazers, Woman Named Man, Final Name, The Gateway, and the ultimate season of Goliath. If that weren’t sufficient to maintain him busy, Dern is at the moment filming a job in Christmas vs. the Walters.
Damon Herriman (Charles Manson)
As cult chief Charles Manson, recognized right here as “Charlie,” Damon Herriman performed a menacing position in As soon as Upon a Time… In Hollywood. He additionally performed Manson in Netflix’s Mindhunter. And he is well-known for his work in Justified and The Nightingale (2019).
Following his brief-but-important half in As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Damon Herriman appeared in TV reveals like The Commons, Perpetual Grace, LTD, Lambs of God, and Mr. Inbetween. He additionally appeared in Julia Stone’s “Unreal” music video, whereas taking part in one of many titular roles in Judy & Punch. Next, Herriman will star in Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, in addition to two upcoming mini-series, The Serpent and The Underground Railroad.
Did you’re keen on Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon a Time… In Hollywood? Tell us within the feedback!
