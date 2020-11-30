news One Criticism Hugh Grant Got About Rom-Coms That Made Him 'Grind His Tooth'

Depart a Remark
Hugh Grant grew to become a family title largely because of roles in romantic comedies like 4 Weddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill. Whereas these roles helped propel him right into a long-lasting profession as an actor, additionally they led to some criticisms that had been a bit arduous for him to bear. The actor not too long ago acknowledged that one piece of suggestions, specifically, made him particularly annoyed.
Within the Nineties and early 2000s, Hugh Grant starred in a number of vastly widespread movies by writer-director Richard Curtis. In every, he performed a romantic lead that was typically bumbling-but-charming. One instance of that is his character in Love Really — a younger and overwhelmed Prime Minister who falls for a member of his employees.
Whereas these movies marked a breakthrough for him by way of visibility, additionally they result in a sense for some that he was being typecast. The LA Occasions not too long ago famous that many cinephiles got here away from his performances in these movies considering that he was taking part in a variation of himself. That opinion, Hugh Grant mentioned, by no means sat nicely with him:
That at all times made me grind my tooth a bit. As a result of that character within the Richard Curtis movies was a bit repetitious. Nevertheless it wasn’t me. It’s actually type of Richard.
Hugh Grant informed The LA Occasions that regardless of the repetitive nature of a few of the roles he performed, he labored arduous to attempt to convey the tactic of character performing into the romantic comedy style:
I did strive. No matter it is likely to be, 4 Weddings and a Funeral or Two Weeks Discover, my course of was at all times the identical as it’s now. I do a ridiculous quantity of homework and granular evaluation of each second within the movie. I construct up these huge biographies of the character. Hiding behind the masks of another person appears to loosen me up and make me higher. And in the long run, one factor I’ve found over time is all you actually need in movie performing is to be unfastened.
In some unspecified time in the future, he admitted, he grew bored with doing romantic comedies. In the previous few years, his profession has taken a distinct flip as he’s branched out into completely different genres. He took on the function of the villain within the beloved Paddington 2, making certain that future generations will know him not because the fumbling bachelor however as a menacing antagonist.
Now, he’s starring in a way more dramatic function in HBO’s miniseries The Undoing, during which he performs an obvious assassin. It is positively a far cry from his days as a romantic main man — however a problem he appears more than pleased to tackle.
