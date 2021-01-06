news One Hollywood Studios Ride At Walt Disney World Has Been Inexplicably Shut Down For Days

Depart a Remark
It is uncommon to seek out your self at Walt Disney World or Disneyland and discover each attraction up and working. Common upkeep is at all times required and so it is at all times a good suggestion to examine if any of your favourite points of interest are going o be down when scheduling your subsequent trip. Along with scheduled downtime, unscheduled downtime is at all times a risk. Issues break and must be fastened, however Disney parks are used to this and so any surprising points are normally rectified rapidly. Which is why what’s presently taking place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is a bit uncommon. The Rock ‘N’ Curler Coaster, Starring Aerosmith is down resulting from “technical difficulties” however has been that means on daily basis of 2021 to this point.
The final posted wait instances for the experience have been on December thirty first and since January 1 Solid Members have merely advised visitors the experience is down with technical difficulties. Right here we’re on January 5 and BlogMickey reviews the attraction remains to be down with no new data. The implication is that they’re actively working to get the curler coaster up and working, however no timeline has been supplied and it is now been 5 days of the experience being down. The Rock ‘N’ Curler Coaster hasn’t been added to any official record of rides being refurbished, which reinforces the thought the coaster ought to be prepared quickly, however quickly normally is not a number of days.
It is uncommon, however not exceptional for unscheduled downtime to stretch on for days. In March of final yr, simply earlier than the park needed to shut for a number of months, Walt Disney World’s Haunted Mansion was closed for a number of days with no rationalization. This previous summer time the Tomorrowland Peoplemover was coping with an surprising closure proper up till Walt Disney World was compelled to close down. When the park reopened, the attraction didn’t, and ultimately it was transferred to the record of official refurbishments.
One actually has to marvel if one thing like that would occur right here. Throughout a standard interval, we would see a good variety of points of interest happening for scheduled refurbishments in January in February, because the interval tends to see low attendance following the busy vacation season. After all, this yr is something however regular, so who is aware of?
There’s additionally the the unstated proven fact that it is attainable Rock ‘N’ Curler Coaster starring Aerosmith is probably not lengthy for this world. The attraction is over 20 years previous and it has been rumored to be on the chopping block for years. The model of the attraction discovered at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris is presently being transformed into a brand new coaster that includes Iron Man, and it is anticipated the Florida model can be changed with one thing else earlier than too lengthy, although nothing has ever been confirmed by Disney in that regard. With a lot different development being performed proper now, and being slowed because of the pandemic, it appears unlikely Walt Disney World is about to embark on one other main undertaking, however it’s actually attainable.
