news One Hollywood Studios Ride At Walt Disney World Has Been Inexplicably Shut Down For Days

There’s additionally the the unstated proven fact that it is attainable Rock ‘N’ Curler Coaster starring Aerosmith is probably not lengthy for this world. The attraction is over 20 years previous and it has been rumored to be on the chopping block for years. The model of the attraction discovered at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris is presently being transformed into a brand new coaster that includes Iron Man, and it is anticipated the Florida model can be changed with one thing else earlier than too lengthy, although nothing has ever been confirmed by Disney in that regard. With a lot different development being performed proper now, and being slowed because of the pandemic, it appears unlikely Walt Disney World is about to embark on one other main undertaking, however it’s actually attainable.